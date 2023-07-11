Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

HCA Healthcare says data breach may affect 11 million patients in 20 states

Jul 11, 2023, 9:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — Medical giant HCA Healthcare, which operates 180 hospitals in the U.S. and Britain, says the personal data of about 11 million patients in 20 states may have been stolen in a data breach.

Samples of the data, including addresses, phone numbers, emails and birth dates, were posted to an online forum popular with cybercrooks by a hacker trying to sell them.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based provider said the stolen data was not believed to include Social Security numbers, payment information or clinical info such as diagnoses.

However, the data did include information on scheduled appointments and medical departments involved. A file dumped online by the hacker on Monday following what appeared to be a failed attempt to extort HCA includes nearly 1 million records from the company’s San Antonio division.

If 11 millions patients are affected, the breach were indicted in that case and there no evidence the stolen data was ever put up for sale.

The hacker, who first posted a sample of stolen data online on July 5, was trying to sell the data and was apparently attempting to extort HCA. It claimed to have 27.7 million records and set a Monday deadline.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to an email asking if HCA received an extortion demand.

In a statement posted to its website on Monday, HCA said the data was stolen from “an external storage location” used to “automate the formatting of email messages.” HCA did not say when the data was stolen or when it learned of the theft.

The company said it would offer credit monitoring and identity theft protection “where appropriate.” It cautioned that patients should be wary of phone calls, emails and text messages.

HCA listed facilities in 20 U.S. states from Alaska to Virginia where people who received services might be affected.

In addition to hospitals, HCA Healthcare runs 2,300 ambulatory sites including surgery and urgent care centers and free-standing emergency rooms. It reports treating 37 million patients annually.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and health care providers are seen as prime targets for hackers.

United States News

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing ...

Associated Press

Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt in Indianapolis, according to court documents released Tuesday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders. Van Houten “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. She left the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy killed in an accident at a Wisconsin sawmill appears to have been doing work allowed by state child labor laws when he was injured, police records obtained Tuesday show. Michael Schuls was attempting to unjam a wood-stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods on June 29 when the conveyor belt […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man takes woman hostage in hotel room at Caesars casino, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. The man pulled the woman into a hotel room around 9:15 a.m., police spokesman Capt. Steve Connell said. A chair and other items were thrown out a broken window and landed in […]

13 hours ago

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to consider his...

Associated Press

Joint Chiefs nominee wins over lawmakers but faces uncertain fate because of senator’s hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to serve as America’s top military officer warned senators Tuesday of the difficulties posed by any potential conflict in Asia and described how he would use lessons learned from the Ukraine war to help the U.S. military prepare. But Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. may not be […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

American accused of killing 3 women in Tijuana arrested in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested a California man accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021. According to U.S. court records, 30-year-old Bryant […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

HCA Healthcare says data breach may affect 11 million patients in 20 states