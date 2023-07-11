Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cameron releases public safety plan in bid to unseat Democratic governor in Kentucky

Jul 11, 2023, 7:01 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron proposed awarding recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces, part of a sweeping public safety plan unveiled Tuesday that calls for tougher penalties against drug traffickers found responsible for causing deaths in Kentucky.

Cameron, the state’s attorney general, also proposed requiring that prosecutors pursue the death penalty against anyone convicted of murdering a police officer. He pledged to work with lawmakers to pass a wiretapping law to support investigations of drug- and gang-related crime. And he vowed to push for a standalone carjacking law aimed at a crime that he said has become more prevalent in Kentucky cities.

An overarching goal is to make Kentucky “the best place in America to be a police officer,” a Cameron campaign release said ahead of a news conference Tuesday. Cameron is challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the nation’s most closely watched campaigns in 2023.

Cameron referred to public safety as the “first responsibility of the government.”

“These initiatives directly address the rise of crime, drug trafficking and overdoses, and the need to retain and recruit officers in our state,” Cameron said in the release. “I believe they will have a direct impact on the safety of our citizens and the morale of our law enforcement.”

On the issue of police accountability, Cameron said civilian review boards should be blocked from obtaining subpoena power.

Public safety has risen to prominence in Kentucky’s gubernatorial campaign.

At an event last month, Beshear touted his crime-fighting record, noting he pushed for large pay raises for state troopers as well as increased training for police officers. During his term as attorney general, Beshear said, he prosecuted child sex offenders, cleared a rape kit backlog and combated senior scams. The governor says he will seek additional funding for police training and body armor to protect law officers if he wins another term in November.

Cameron responded Tuesday with his own detailed plan to combat crime and support law enforcement. If elected, the Republican challenger said the first budget he presents to lawmakers would include working to develop $5,000 recruitment and retention bonuses for law enforcement.

Cameron said Kentucky should follow the lead of other states in allowing murder charges to be filed against drug dealers who push deadly substances.

In pushing for a statewide wiretapping law to help combat drug organizations and gang activity, Cameron said it should include constitutional protections and judicial review procedures.

Another proposal in Cameron’s plan calls for making changes to the state parole board to increase the vote threshold for an inmate’s release and allowing the governor to remove board members. And he wants to require DNA collection from people booked for the most serious felony offenses, while including protections that automatically purge DNA when there’s an acquittal or the charges are dismissed.

United States News

In this photo provided by the National archives, records from the sixth floor of the Military Perso...

Associated Press

A fire destroyed millions of veterans’ records. 50 later, families are still seeking answers

The apocalyptic scene is still burned into Mike Buttery’s memory 50 years later: Black smoke billowing from the top floor of the Military Personnel Records Center; bits of paper wafting through the air as dozens of firefighters tried desperately to stem the inferno. “They’d hit it (the paper) with the water, and the water would […]

7 hours ago

File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 202...

Associated Press

Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal. Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats Patrick C.'s skin wounds in a screened o...

Associated Press

White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn’t call for new restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials on Tuesday called for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that’s spreading through the nation’s illicit drug supply, but they stopped short of recommending new restrictions on the veterinary medication. A six-point plan from the White House’s drug control office aims to scale up testing, treatment […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry,...

Associated Press

Book sales, a lure for money and more takeaways from the AP investigation into Supreme Court ethics

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors […]

7 hours ago

An email from Kim Patterson, the executive director of the McLennan Community College Foundation, a...

Associated Press

Inside the AP’s investigation into the ethics practices of the Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — public colleges, universities and other institutions that have hosted the justices over the past decade. Here’s a look at how the reporting was done: To conduct its review, the AP surveyed local news stories and social media and obtained data from ScotusTracker, a website that logged justices’ activities, to develop a list […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Cameron releases public safety plan in bid to unseat Democratic governor in Kentucky