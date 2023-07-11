Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of this week’s inflation report

Jul 11, 2023, 12:10 AM | Updated: 8:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher Tuesday as Wall Street waits for updates later in the week on inflation and corporate profits.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in midday trading and looks to be on track for another quiet day after a listless Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 141 points, or 0.4%, at 34,085, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

Salesforce helped to prop up indexes after climbing 3.3%. The company said it’s raising list prices for products by an average of 9%. Amazon was also pushing upward on the market, rising 1.2% on the first day of the annual Activision Blizzard jumped 5% after a judge declined to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of the video game maker.

The week’s main event will arrive on Wednesday, when the U.S. government will offer the latest update on inflation at the consumer level. Economists expect to see another slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% last summer.

The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop its hikes to interest rates soon. High rates have helped pull down inflation, but they’ve also caused cracks in the banking, manufacturing and other industries while also pulling down on prices for stocks and other investments.

Later in the week, companies will begin telling investors how much profit they made during the spring, and expectations are largely dim. Analysts are forecasting the sharpest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic was crushing the global economy in the spring of 2020.

This upcoming reporting season could mark the trough for corporate profit declines, according to strategists at Bank of America. They point to some resilient trends in the economy, as well as how many companies are offering forecasts for upcoming results that are above analysts’ expectations.

“We expect companies to sound more upbeat than in prior quarters,” strategists including Ohsung Kwon wrote in a BofA Global Research report. “Companies are likely to highlight bottoming process in business conditions and building momentum throughout the quarter and into July.”

Because of the low bar set for companies for the spring, they may be able to squeak past without much heroics.

WD-40 jumped 19.4% after it said it returned to growth in revenue during the three months through May following two straight quarters of flat to down sales. It reported stronger growth in both profit and revenue than analysts expected, and it said it’s sticking with its forecasts for full-year sales and profit.

On the losing side of Wall Street were several cruise operators, which lost momentum following a torrid start to the year. Carnival fell 2.3%, and Royal Caribbean slipped 2.2%. Both, though, are still up more than 100% for the year so far.

Bank of America drifted between losses and gains after regulators ordered it to repay $100 million to customers. It was up 0.7% after regulators said it double-dipped on fees, withheld rewards on credit cards and opened accounts without customers’ knowledge.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were holding relatively steady after rising last week on expectations the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to get inflation under control.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.98% from 4.00% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, inched up 4.88% from 4.86%.

In markets abroad, most stock indexes rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.7% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1%.

Stocks in London were down 0.1% after a report showed U.K. wages are rising at a record rate amid stubbornly high inflation. That’s bolstering expectations for the central bank there to keep raising interest rates.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.

United States News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in S...

Associated Press

Judge declines to block Microsoft’s record $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard

A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the “FTC has not shown a […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect arrested after Humvee plows into Army headquarters building at Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A person was arrested after a military Humvee crashed into the Army office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia. The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported and a suspect was […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court again blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has again blocked construction on a segment of a contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia, this time doing so even after Congress ordered the project’s approval. The stay issued Monday by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond comes after […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Owners of some 2003 Ram pickups urged to not drive them after another Takata air bag inflator death

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and the U.S. government are urging the owners of some 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. The company says owners of the pickups should contact a dealer or the company to find out if their trucks are […]

8 hours ago

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department show...

Associated Press

Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks to su...

Associated Press

Cameron releases public safety plan in bid to unseat Democratic governor in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron proposed awarding recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces, part of a sweeping public safety plan unveiled Tuesday that calls for tougher penalties against drug traffickers found responsible for causing deaths in Kentucky. Cameron, the state’s attorney general, also proposed requiring that prosecutors pursue the […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of this week’s inflation report