PHOENIX — Traffic is once again flowing on the westbound lanes on the Interstate 10 freeway near Loop 303 in Goodyear.

A car crash shut down all westbound lanes on the freeway at around 5:50 p.m.

That means drivers trying to make it home after the day endured delays and had to look for alternate routes.

A still image of the highway from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed three cars in tilted positions across the highway’s width, suggesting it could be a three-car collision.

I-10 westbound near Loop 303: A crash is blocking all lanes. pic.twitter.com/IyvBUfrrod— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 14, 2023

Here’s the area where the crash occurred:

ADOT has not confirmed the cause of the crash — or how many cars were involved.

As of 7 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

