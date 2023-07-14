Close
All lanes now open after car crash blocked traffic on I-10 westbound near Loop 303 in Goodyear

Jul 13, 2023, 6:22 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Traffic is once again flowing on the westbound lanes on the Interstate 10 freeway near Loop 303 in Goodyear.

A car crash shut down all westbound lanes on the freeway at around 5:50 p.m.

That means drivers trying to make it home after the day endured delays and had to look for alternate routes.

A still image of the highway from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed three cars in tilted positions across the highway’s width, suggesting it could be a three-car collision.

Here’s the area where the crash occurred:

ADOT has not confirmed the cause of the crash — or how many cars were involved.

As of 7 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

