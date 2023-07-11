PHOENIX — Educators in Arizona who want to ease their students’ stress and anxiety levels can now apply for the yearly Momentum Maker grant, which is worth around $75,000.

The Momentum Maker grant is intended to help provide mental health support for students, staff and teachers. It comes from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement.

“The Momentum Maker grant will be an annual opportunity to uplift Arizona’s communities,” the foundation announced on Monday.

The grant package of $75,000 will go to a single school or district each year. Three separate components make up this lump sump of money:

– A payment of $25,000 that the winner can use for mental health activities

– $35,000’s worth of expert guidance on best practices and policies from Teen Lifeline, a suicide prevention nonprofit

– MR Well-Being training and skill-building sessions, which are valued at $15,000

“Each year, the grant will identify a specific area of mental health-related need,” the foundation said.

First year of the Momentum Maker grant

The Momentum Maker grant’s money comes from a family trust donation.

“The mental health of our students and teachers has seen a decline and it’s become clear that even more support and resources are needed to promote their well-being,” Foundation President Christine Bracamonte Wiggs said in a statement.

Company leaders want the grant to “inspire new paths to mental health and well-being.”

Schools and districts can apply online from now until Aug. 10. Individuals can also apply on behalf of a specific school or district that could use the money for mental health services.

