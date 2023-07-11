Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport

Jul 10, 2023, 5:09 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-firs...

This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport in Southern California on Monday, July 10, 2023. Authorities say the pilot escaped with only minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was practicing landings and takeoffs. (KABC-7 via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(KABC-7 via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar Monday at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was “practicing landings and takeoffs” at Long Beach Airport, south of Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video aired by ABC 7 showed the nose of the plane embedded in the hangar’s roof, with the tail sticking straight up.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, had to be extricated from the wreckage and was hospitalized with minor injuries, the news station said.

About 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the plane after the crash, the fire department said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

United States News

U.S. President Joe Biden...

Associated Press

Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media

The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court Monday to temporarily block a lower court's order limiting executive branch officials' discussions with social media companies about controversial online posts.

20 hours ago

U.S. Marine Corps David Berger...

Associated Press

Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years

The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century as Gen. David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday and a Republican senator is blocking approval of his successor.

20 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers agree to delay pretrial conference in classified documents case

MIAMI (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they agreed with federal prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges that he illegally hoarded classifed documents at his Florida estate. The hearing to discuss the Classified Information Procedures […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Times owners sell San Diego Union-Tribune to publishing powerhouse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of the Los Angeles Times has sold sister paper The San Diego Union-Tribune to MediaNews Group, which owns hundreds of papers around the country, the paper announced Monday. The decision comes after the LA Times announced last month that it was cutting 74 jobs — 13% of its newsroom […]

20 hours ago

Larry Nassar...

Associated Press

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

20 hours ago

FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NC...

Associated Press

Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport