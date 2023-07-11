PHOENIX – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot Monday afternoon at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

Police said there was a shooting that took place just before 4 p.m. in a parking lot at Sunrise and Coyote boulevards.

Individuals were standing outside of a light-colored sedan and were having a conversation with three people inside the vehicle. At one point, shots were fired from the sedan at the people standing outside the car, according to Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Safety and Media Relations manager.

“We can tell you we are in the process of looking for three individual suspects in this case, ” Santiago said.



Police are looking for the three people who were inside the light-colored sedan, Santiago said.

“There were two groups that were speaking to each other,” he said. “Only one group shot at the other.”

That would be the group of three people inside the vehicle.

“At one point the individuals inside this light colored sedan started shooting at the group that was outside of the sedan,” Santiago said.



The person struck took off running to the north side of the parking lot where a passerby saw him in distress and began to give him medical attention. The passerby, who happened to be armed with a weapon, pointed the firearm at the vehicle which was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Santiago said the passerby never fired their weapon.

Officials said they don’t believe the critical injuries the 18-year-old sustained to be life-threatening and they expect him to make a recovery.

The cause of the altercation is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

