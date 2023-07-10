Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Giraffe named Twiga, who was among the oldest cared for by humans, died at age 31 at East Texas zoo

Jul 10, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A giraffe named Twiga who died over the weekend at an East Texas zoo at the age of 31 was among the oldest giraffes being cared for by humans.

Twiga was found dead Saturday morning at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, a city of about 34,000 about 170 miles (273 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, said the zoo’s director, Gordon Henley.

Twiga would have turned 32 on Oct. 1. She was born at the Los Angeles Zoo. She then went to the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin before coming to the Ellen Trout Zoo in June 2008.

“She had provided company and companionship to our other giraffes as they came in and kind of guided them along,” Henley said.

Twiga was a Masai giraffe. Henley said that their life expectancy is usually around 25 to 26 years.

Henley said Twiga had been showing some signs of age, and she occasionally walked with a bit of limp. But he said she had been getting “a lot of TLC from the keeper staff and from our veterinarian.”

“We knew based on her age that it was probably not going to be much longer. But that doesn’t make it any easier when it happens,” Henley said.

In 2017, a giraffe named Ursula died at the age of 32 the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. In 2021, a giraffe named Mutangi died at the age of 31 at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia.

United States News

Associated Press

A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday. Details of the proposed plea deal for Lorna Roxanne Green weren’t available to the public pending a judge’s approval […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Murder suspect sheds handcuffs and shackles to escape at gas station during transport in Montana

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in western Montana were searching Monday for a Michigan murder suspect who escaped custody over the weekend by removing his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station while being transported to face charges. Suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, escaped on Sunday while being moved by a private company under […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A cyclist passes by the Colorado Capitol building, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. Two Democratic ...

Associated Press

Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings

DENVER (AP) — Two Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law by gathering to discuss official business outside of the public’s view and directing aides to “omit or disguise” some meetings from representatives’ calendars, according to a lawsuit filed against their own caucus. The lawsuit, filed […]

17 hours ago

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Yemen’s rivals are not only clashing on the ground but battling economically for revenue from ports

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sporadic armed clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces are straining peace efforts, and the rivals are now also battling over revenue from ports, trade, banking and natural resources, the country’s U.N. envoy said Monday. Special Representative Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council that the fight over economic wealth […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mayor of coastal Oregon city resigns over posts in police Facebook group

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a city on the Oregon coast has apologized and resigned over offensive content he posted in a private Facebook group for current and retired police officers. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer apologized and resigned Monday morning, three days after the media outlet revealed that […]

17 hours ago

A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service sa...

Associated Press

How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures, with forecasters on Monday extending an excessive heat warning through the weekend for Arizona’s most populated area, and alerting residents in parts of Nevada and New Mexico to stay indoors. The metro Phoenix area is on track to tie or […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Giraffe named Twiga, who was among the oldest cared for by humans, died at age 31 at East Texas zoo