Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused in bank robbery and suspected in many more across central U.S.

Jul 10, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on Twitter as “ChiefsAholic” is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he’s responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S.

Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar of Overland Park, Kansas, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. It wasn’t immediately clear if Babudar had an attorney.

Babudar had a strong following on social media and often wore a full-body wolf costume to games. His Twitter handle has been taken down.

He was charged in December with robbing a credit union in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February but prosecutors said he removed an ankle monitor and fled until his arrest Friday near Sacramento, California.

An affidavit accuses Babudar of a robbery that netted nearly $70,000 from the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, in March 2022. He’s suspected in many other robberies and could face additional charges, prosecutors said.

The affidavit said Babudar traveled the Midwest and robbed banks and credit unions in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee, laundering the robbery proceeds through casinos and bank accounts. He’s also suspected in two attempted credit union robberies in Minnesota.

An FBI investigation determined that Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips at casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April 2022 and December 2022, the affidavit said.

United States News

U.S. Marine Corps David Berger...

Associated Press

Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years

The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century as Gen. David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday and a Republican senator is blocking approval of his successor.

18 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers agree to delay pretrial conference in classified documents case

MIAMI (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they agreed with federal prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges that he illegally hoarded classifed documents at his Florida estate. The hearing to discuss the Classified Information Procedures […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Times owners sell San Diego Union-Tribune to publishing powerhouse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of the Los Angeles Times has sold sister paper The San Diego Union-Tribune to MediaNews Group, which owns hundreds of papers around the country, the paper announced Monday. The decision comes after the LA Times announced last month that it was cutting 74 jobs — 13% of its newsroom […]

18 hours ago

This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-firs...

Associated Press

Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar Monday at a Southern California airport, authorities said. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was “practicing landings and takeoffs” at Long Beach Airport, south […]

18 hours ago

Larry Nassar...

Associated Press

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

18 hours ago

FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NC...

Associated Press

Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused in bank robbery and suspected in many more across central U.S.