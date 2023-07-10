Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cameron bows out of Kentucky political event hosted by possible Rep. Massie challenger

Jul 10, 2023, 1:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron’s campaign said Monday that he is pulling out of a September political rally after some fellow Republicans objected to his planned appearance alongside a controversial candidate who wants to challenge a sitting GOP congressman in next year’s primary.

The congressman, Thomas Massie, said last month that it would be a mistake for Cameron, the state’s attorney general, to attend the northern Kentucky rally hosted by Eric Deters, who also made a bid for governor this year, finishing fourth in the GOP primary.

Cameron now has other plans on the day of the event, his campaign said in a statement.

“As it turns out, we’re going to be doing other campaign events that day in another region of the state. We plan to campaign in northern Kentucky often between now and November 7,” the campaign said.

Deters has said that former President Donald Trump will be headlining his event, but the Trump campaign has not confirmed that.

On Monday, Massie tweeted that the attorney general “wisely canceled” his appearance. He referred to a news article in the Lexington Herald-Leader that cited past racist and homophobic comments made by Deters on social media.

Deters has been surrounded by other controversy as well. Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of harassment and menacing stemming from chasing his nephew in a truck at his farm. His law license has been suspended for many years.

Deters has said he wants to help Cameron defeat Democrat Andy Beshear, who is running for a second term, in the fall election. Deters has accused Massie of “putting his own interests” ahead of Cameron and GOP voters.

Massie, serving his sixth term, has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in next year’s GOP presidential primary.

Cameron is the state’s first Black state attorney general. He won an endorsement from Trump in the May gubernatorial primary, helping him defeat several other candidates.

United States News

FILE - In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah...

Associated Press

US intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them. The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday says Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University downtown campus, April, 24, 2015, in Morgantown, W...

Associated Press

West Virginia University reviews academic programs amid budget shortfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University announced Monday nearly half of its academic programs are under evaluation as it looks for ways to trim amid a $45 million budget shortfall. Among the departments being reviewed are law, engineering and mineral resources, education, art, music, agriculture, English, math, communications, chemistry, pharmacy and public health. The […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A drive-by shooting kills a 9-year-old Chicago boy at his grandmother’s birthday party

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said. Ulysses Campos had been playing with a group of children in an alley late Saturday when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana Democrat Monica Tranel seeks rematch against US Rep. Ryan Zinke

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Democrat Monica Tranel announced Monday she’s seeking her party’s nomination to challenge close loss in 2022 to the former Trump administration Cabinet member. Tranel is the first Democrat to enter the race for the state’s western House district, which includes conservative bastions such as the Flathead Valley and more liberal […]

14 hours ago

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement office...

Associated Press

Vermont man pleads innocent to crash that killed officer, held on $100,000 bail

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of killing a 19-year-old police officer during a pursuit last week told investigators he didn’t pull over before the fatal crash because getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the Marines, according to court documents released Monday. Tate Rheaume, 20, pleaded innocent Monday to charges of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Armed group kills peacekeeper in Central African Republic, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An unidentified armed group attacked a U.N. peacekeeping patrol Monday in the Central African Republic, killing a peacekeeper from Rwanda, the United Nations said. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said initial reports indicated the U.N. patrol returned fire and killed three of the assailants. The attack happened as the peacekeepers were providing […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Cameron bows out of Kentucky political event hosted by possible Rep. Massie challenger