Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons

Jul 10, 2023, 1:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them.

The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday says Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020 but has stopped short of that so far.

The findings corresponded with previous U.S. assessments about Iran’s nuclear program, although many in Congress and elsewhere have been skeptical of those.

The Biden administration has been defending its desire to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, since it first took office. That effort has been complicated in recent months by the suspension of its chief negotiator, Rob Malley, who was placed on unpaid leave last month pending an investigation into claims he mishandled classified information.

“Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device,” according to the two-page unclassified synopsis of the report.

However, Iran is also pursuing “research and development activities that would bring it closer to producing the fissile material needed for completing a nuclear device following a decision to do so,” the report said.

In that regard, Iran continues to violate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal regarding uranium enrichment that it agreed to with world powers, the report said. The Trump administration withdrew from that agreement in 2018.

“Iran continues to increase the size and enrichment level of its uranium stockpile beyond JCPOA limits,” the report said, adding that it also continues to exceed JCPOA restrictions on advanced centrifuge research and development.

These findings have been generally supported by inspections from the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In addition to the nuclear findings, the U.S. intelligence report said that Iranian ballistic missile programs continue to pose a significant threat to countries around the Middle East. “Iran has emphasized improving the accuracy, lethality, and reliability of its missiles,” it said.

United States News

FILE - Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University downtown campus, April, 24, 2015, in Morgantown, W...

Associated Press

West Virginia University reviews academic programs amid budget shortfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University announced Monday nearly half of its academic programs are under evaluation as it looks for ways to trim amid a $45 million budget shortfall. Among the departments being reviewed are law, engineering and mineral resources, education, art, music, agriculture, English, math, communications, chemistry, pharmacy and public health. The […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A drive-by shooting kills a 9-year-old Chicago boy at his grandmother’s birthday party

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said. Ulysses Campos had been playing with a group of children in an alley late Saturday when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana Democrat Monica Tranel seeks rematch against US Rep. Ryan Zinke

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Democrat Monica Tranel announced Monday she’s seeking her party’s nomination to challenge close loss in 2022 to the former Trump administration Cabinet member. Tranel is the first Democrat to enter the race for the state’s western House district, which includes conservative bastions such as the Flathead Valley and more liberal […]

14 hours ago

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement office...

Associated Press

Vermont man pleads innocent to crash that killed officer, held on $100,000 bail

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of killing a 19-year-old police officer during a pursuit last week told investigators he didn’t pull over before the fatal crash because getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the Marines, according to court documents released Monday. Tate Rheaume, 20, pleaded innocent Monday to charges of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Armed group kills peacekeeper in Central African Republic, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An unidentified armed group attacked a U.N. peacekeeping patrol Monday in the Central African Republic, killing a peacekeeper from Rwanda, the United Nations said. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said initial reports indicated the U.N. patrol returned fire and killed three of the assailants. The attack happened as the peacekeepers were providing […]

14 hours ago

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, left, holds the battle colors during a relinquishment of offic...

Associated Press

Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century as Gen. David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday and a Republican senator is blocking approval of his successor. Berger took over as the 38th commandant in July 2019, and is required to leave the […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

US intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons