CONTESTS
Advanced Screening: Haunted Mansion
Jul 11, 2023, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm
Jul 11, 2023, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm
Watch the NL West-leading Diamondbacks take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 26 for only $25 using promo code: AZSPORTS.
2 days ago
Enter to win tickets to the advanced screening of Oppenheimer in IMAX at Harkins Arizona Mills on July 18!
13 days ago
It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!
27 days ago
Register for your chance to see comedian John Oliver at Arizona Financial Theatre, July 24th
29 days ago
Nominate a Veteran to be a Grand Marshal in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade!
30 days ago
Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Foreigner on their Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy at Talking Stick Resort Ampitheater on August 20th!
1 month ago
PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]
It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.