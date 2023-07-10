Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic

Jul 10, 2023, 8:25 AM

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New ...

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New York. The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward, according to a report on the media company's website. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department. The report on Monday, July 10, 2023 said that journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom and that there were no planned layoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is disbanding sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic, a website it acquired last year for $550 million.

The decision impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to The New York Times Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles within the newsroom and no layoffs are planned.

“Though we know this decision will be disappointing to some, we believe it is the right one for readers and will allow us to maximize the respective strengths of The Times’s and The Athletic’s newsrooms,” New York Times Co. Chairman A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote Monday in a letter to staff.

They say sports coverage will be expanded under the shift.

“Under our plan, the digital homepage, newsletters, social feeds, the sports landing page and the print section will draw from even more of the approximately 150 stories The Athletic produces each day chronicling leagues, teams and players across the United States and around the globe,” they wrote.

The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade

United States News

FILE - Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker testifies on Capitol Hill before the House Budget Committee ...

Associated Press

Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. is remembered as a maverick unconstrained by politics

Lowell P. Weicker Jr., a towering figure in Connecticut politics who rose to national prominence for taking on his party during the Watergate hearings as a junior Republican senator, was remembered Monday as a politician from a bygone era, unshackled by partisanship. During more than 30 years in public office, Weicker fought for AIDS funding, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown mounts 2nd bid for US Senate in Nevada after losing GOP primary in 2022

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown made his long-awaited U.S. Senate candidacy official on Monday, jumping into the race to take on Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen a year after losing the Republican nomination to challenge Nevada’s other U.S. senator. Brown’s campaign confirmed his bid Monday morning, and he’ll host an event near […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has dismissed sex charges against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show that charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense were dismissed Friday […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in In...

Associated Press

Ex-Indiana attorney general enters GOP governor’s race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Monday that he is entering the 2024 Indiana governor’s race nearly three years after his drunkenly groped four women during a party. Hill, 62, announced his run in a statement in which said he was joining the race for the Republican nomination “after much prayer […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area officer charged with federal civil rights crime after punching Black man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground was charged Monday with a federal civil rights crime. A criminal complaint against Matthew Rodriguez was unsealed in federal court ahead of an afternoon news conference by U.S. Attorney Dawn […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Monitor urges contempt proceedings begin against New York City over Rikers jail conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Contempt proceedings should be initiated against New York City over its failure to meet court-ordered reforms meant to stabilize the troubled Rikers Island jail complex, a federal monitor recommended on Monday. The court-appointed monitor made the recommendation in a filing in Manhattan federal court, where a judge is currently considering a […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic