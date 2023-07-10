Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Markets hold steady ahead of a busy week of updates

Jul 9, 2023, 9:25 PM | Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 6:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are largely standing still on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow rose 79 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. The big question hanging over markets is whether the U.S. can avoid a long-predicted recession despite much higher interest rates meant to tame inflation. The hope is that inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to stop raising rates. A report Wednesday will offer the latest monthly update on inflation at the consumer level.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Trading is uneven on Wall Street as the corporate earnings season kicks off and ahead of new inflation data for the Federal Reserve to consider before its next policy meeting later this month.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.1% before the bell, while S&P 500 were essentially unchanged.

U.S. consumer prices for June are due out on Wednesday, with forecasts calling for an annual increase of just over 3% compared with 4% the month before. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and bring inflation down to its target level of 2%.

On Thursday, the government reports on prices at the wholesale level.

Sprinkled throughout the week will be new quarterly earnings reports from Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and big banks like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Citigroup.

On Friday, Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher. U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from May’s hiring of 306,000.

Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists expected, for example. While workers would rather have the reported 4.4% gain in average hourly earnings from a year earlier than the 4.2% that was predicted, Wall Street’s fear is the Fed will see too-strong wage growth as keeping upward pressure on inflation.

“Job growth is slowing. Not at all surprising following the massive layoffs happening across the country,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a commentary. “In a nutshell, while jobs growth is slowing it is not enough to make the Fed happy by a big margin.”

A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. It needs to keep growing despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

As expected, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up a fence-mending visit to Beijing on Sunday with no major agreements or breakthroughs in strained ties. But Yellen said relations were on a “surer footing,” and the two sides would continue to talk despite disputes over many issues including access to advanced technologies, Chinese territorial ambitions and allegations of human rights abuses.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6%, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 moved 0.4% higher.

China reported Monday that producer prices fell 5.4% in June from a year earlier, down from a 4.6% drop in May, as growth in the U.S. and Europe continued to taper off under a barrage of interest rate hikes meant to snuff out high inflation. Consumer price inflation was flat, also suggesting weakening of demand as activity in the world’s second largest economy slows.

China’s economy has slowed faster than hoped for after an initial surge in growth as the country bounced back from disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The releases of the latest indicators from China did little to quell concerns about the lethargic state of economic activity,” Tim Waterer of KCM Trade said in a report. .He added that “with deflationary troubles brewing for the world’s second largest economy, one wonders how long it will be before the central bank steps in to provide something more meaningful on the stimulus side.”

Weak data tends to lead Chinese investors to anticipate such market support. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 18,479.72 and the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% higher to 3,203.70.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6% to 32,189.73, while the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.2% to 2,520.70. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5% to 7,004.00.

India’s Sensex edged 0.1% higher, while the SET in Bangkok advanced 0.3%.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 48 cents to $73.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $2.06 to $73.86 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, gave up 42 cents to $78.05 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar ticked down to 142.14 Japanese yen from 142.17 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0960 from $1.0967.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.3% while the Dow gave up 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite edged 0.1% lower and the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1.2%.

——

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

United States News

Associated Press

Man suspected of shooting Georgia prosecutor’s investigator arrested

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police arrested a man Monday suspected of shooting and injuring an investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office while both were driving. The investigator with the Gwinnett County district attorney’s office was not on duty when he was shot in the leg around 6 p.m. Friday by another driver, police said. […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Democrat Roland Gutierrez joins US Senate race in Texas after pressing for action over Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who has pushed for police accountability and tougher gun laws after the Uvalde school shooting, announced Monday he will run for U.S. Senate in 2024. He becomes the second Texas Democrat to embark on what will be a longshot bid to deny Republican Sen. Ted […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating radar i...

Associated Press

In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska

Bodies of dozens of children who died at a Native American boarding school have been lost for decades, a mystery that archeologists aim to unravel as they begin digging in a central Nebraska field that a century ago was part of the sprawling campus. Crews toting shovels, trowels and even smaller tools planned to start […]

1 day ago

FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, d...

Associated Press

Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Congress in the coming weeks will consider shoring up voting and election laws — efforts that will reflect the vast gulf between Democrats and Republicans on protecting a foundation of American democracy. The parties will unveil separate and competing proposals that will have little chance of success in a divided government, but […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need

CHICAGO (AP) — On an early morning in June, Flower Nichols and her mother set off on an expedition to Chicago from their home in Indianapolis. The family was determined to make it feel like an adventure in the city, though that wasn’t the primary purpose of the trip. The following afternoon, Flower and Jennilyn […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Stock market today: Markets hold steady ahead of a busy week of updates