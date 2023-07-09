Close
1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

Jul 9, 2023, 9:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — An SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road collided with a city bus Sunday morning, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people, authorities said.

A man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus about 6 a.m. near the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said.

A female passenger in the SUV, which caught fire after the crash, was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said.

Chicago fire officials said the driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to area hospitals in good condition, WLS-TV reported. Seven other people refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

