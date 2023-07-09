Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment

Jul 9, 2023, 6:36 AM | Updated: 7:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLEVELAND (AP) — An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers assigned to the district’s weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, police said. Authorities reported that nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Detectives have been talking to victims at the hospital and reviewing video and other evidence, police said. No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

United States News

FILE - Traffic passes a mural along Africatown Boulevard in Mobile, Ala., May 30, 2019. A museum th...

Associated Press

New museum in Alabama tells history of last known slave ship to US and its survivors

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A museum that tells the history of the Clotilda — the last ship known to transport Africans to the American South for enslavement — opened Saturday, exactly 163 years after the vessel arrived in Alabama’s Mobile Bay. Ceremonies dedicating the $1.3 million Africatown Heritage House and “Clotilda: The Exhibition” took place […]

10 hours ago

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

1 man arrested, 1 sought in connection with Kansas nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a mass shooting a week ago inside a Kansas nightclub, and police have identified a second man being sought. Wichita police arrested the man Friday as a suspect in the shooting on July 2 at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

CHICAGO (AP) — An SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road collided with a city bus Sunday morning, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people, authorities said. A man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admi...

Associated Press

Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say. When the court’s conservative majority effectively killed his plan to cancel or reduce overturned Roe v. Wade and a national right to abortion last year, the president said, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sought in Nebraska homicide, armed carjacking shot and killed by police in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man sought in connection with a fatal shooting and an armed carjacking in Nebraska was shot and killed by police officers in Iowa following a chase. Police in Omaha, Nebraska, responded to a domestic assault call before 6 a.m. Saturday and learned that 41-year-old Matthew Briggs had broken into […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment