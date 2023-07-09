Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Los Angeles police arrest suspect in apparent random shootings at 3 locations with 1 person wounded

Jul 9, 2023, 4:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect following what appeared to be a series of random shootings that wounded one victim Saturday morning, a news report said.

The suspect allegedly fired randomly at people in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights, with shootings reported between 6:20 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., KTLA-TV reported.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody after the Los Angeles Police Department located an unoccupied vehicle believed to have been used in the attacks. Officers later arrested a man who matched the suspect’s description when he exited a nearby home, KTLA reported.

Police found a rifle believed to have been used in the shootings during a search of the vehicle, the station reported.

Police said the first shooting occurred around 6:20 a.m. when a man in his 30s was critically injured while walking along a street. A suspect with a rifle was reported to have driven away from the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, police told KTLA.

The second shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. when a masked man armed with a rifle began firing shots before fleeing the scene in a car. A third shooting by a similar suspect with a rifle was reported in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. No one was hit at the second and third shooting scenes, KTLA reported.

The shootings in East Los Angeles occurred on the same day a suspect riding a scooter in two New York City boroughs killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings, police said.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody by officers who recovered a scooter and a handgun with an extended magazine, New York City Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said.

United States News

The border wall, seen here in Nogales, does little to stop drug smugglers. In fiscal year 2020, age...

Wills Rice

US, Mexico authorities take action against transnational drug trafficking organization

U.S. and Mexican authorities announced Friday actions against a prolific transnational drug trafficking organization operating in Nogales.

8 hours ago

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. ...

Associated Press

Man accused of crashing into police cars during chase, killing a 19-year-old officer, faces charges

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont burglary suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his truck into two police cruisers, killing a 19-year-old officer and injuring two others, will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the crash, state police said. Tate Rheaume, 20, is facing charges of grossly negligent operation and […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment

CLEVELAND (AP) — An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said. Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, about the time the clubs […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Two men do construction work around the flags at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Ju...

Associated Press

NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine’s possible entry may be the biggest challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO’s much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania. The world’s biggest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on forced an extension of the current secretary-general’s term for an […]

8 hours ago

Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, poses for a photograph in her Y2K-inspired outfit n...

Associated Press

Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it

NEW YORK (AP) — First came the supposed death of skinny jeans. Then, the resurgence of cargo pants, halter tops and baby tees. If there’s one thing retailers can agree on, it’s that Gen Z is hot for the early 2000s fashion trends now booming in popularity. College interns and young workers are donning wide-legged […]

1 day ago

FILE - Kayak and canoe outfitter Jessie Fuentes walks along the Rio Grande under a warm sun Thursda...

Associated Press

Cities have long made plans for extreme heat. Are they enough in a warming world?

CHICAGO (AP) — Natural disasters can be dramatic — barreling hurricanes, building-toppling tornadoes — but heat is more deadly. Chicago learned that the hard way in 1995. That July, a weeklong heat wave that hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) killed more than 700 people. Most of the deaths occurred in poor and majority […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Los Angeles police arrest suspect in apparent random shootings at 3 locations with 1 person wounded