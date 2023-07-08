Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection

Jul 8, 2023, 1:42 PM

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tamara Bredova, left, costumed as a mermaid...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tamara Bredova, left, costumed as a mermaid, pretends to play a ukulele underwater, Saturday, July 8, 2023, while Kelly Angel, right, strokes a faux guitar at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla. Several hundred divers and snorkelers submerged along a portion of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef to listen to a local radio station's four-hour broadcast, piped beneath the sea to promote coral reef preservation. Kelly Angel is at right. (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection Saturday in the Florida Keys.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Big Pine Key.

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 3,800 square miles (9,800 square kilometers) of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 125-mile-long (201-kilometer-long) island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key’s colorful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station. The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Fins” and the theme from “The Little Mermaid.”

Tunes were interspersed with diver awareness messages about ways to minimize environmental impacts on the world’s coral reefs, whose rich biodiversity has led them to be called the rainforests of the sea.

While the festival’s primary purpose was to encourage reef preservation, it also afforded a singular underwater experience. “Mermaids” and other costumed characters added unique visual elements to the auditory offering on part of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

The four-hour musical event was staged by local radio station 104.1 FM and the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.

United States News

Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo sh...

Associated Press

Crews continue to battle cargo ship blaze that killed 2 New Jersey firefighters

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on Saturday continued to battle flames that have smoldered inside a cargo ship docked at the East Coast’s biggest port, days after the blaze claimed the lives of two New Jersey firefighters and injured five others. Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr. were killed in […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is closer to freedom

California’s governor won’t ask the state Supreme Court to block parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The body of a Minnesota woman who had been missing for two years was found in a storage unit, and St. Paul police said Friday that her death has been linked to a man who was charged man after another woman’s dismembered body was found in a different storage unit […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails

A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. In her order released late Friday, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman said the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

NEW YORK (AP) — A scooter-riding gunman killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings that stretched across two New York City boroughs, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and his identity was not revealed by police, Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere. Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection