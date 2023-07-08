Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating shooting that killed woman in Phoenix

Jul 8, 2023, 10:00 AM

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway on Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m., they found 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Ellico was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

RELATED STORIES

According to police, a preliminary information suggests that Ellico was involved in an altercation with Christian Ball, 31, during which Ball was cut with a bladed instrument.

Several minutes later, Ball allegedly produced a firearm and shot Ellico.

Police located Ball and arrested him.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo provided by Harvard Investments)...

KTAR.com

Sustainable single-family homes coming to Goodyear

The first luxury, sustainable single-family homes for rent are coming to Goodyear as part of a community called FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village.

15 hours ago

person sets up caution tape near crime scene...

KTAR.com

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Phoenix alley

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a Phoenix alley Wednesday evening.

15 hours ago

An artist's rendering of The Parque, which is a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax...

RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

5-star hotel, condos and more proposed for redevelopment of former CrackerJax amusement park

A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted.

15 hours ago

Glendale Arizona Unhoused Cooling...

Stephen Gugliociello

Glendale opens three heat relief centers for unhoused

Glendale has opened three heat relief centers for those experiencing homelessness and will provide transportation to the locations.

15 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Wills Rice

Minor dead in Phoenix after brother accidentally fires gun

A minor is dead in Phoenix on Friday after he was struck by a bullet when his brother accidentally discharged a firearm.

2 days ago

Tanker fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

State Route 87 has reopened after closure due to fire on Friday

At around 7 p.m. Friday, a fiery car crash on State Route 87 triggered the eight-acre Tanker Fire, officials who are trying to contain it say.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Police investigating shooting that killed woman in Phoenix