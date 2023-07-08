ARIZONA NEWS
Police investigating shooting that killed woman in Phoenix
Jul 8, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)
PHOENIX – Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway on Friday morning.
When officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m., they found 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.
Ellico was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to police, a preliminary information suggests that Ellico was involved in an altercation with Christian Ball, 31, during which Ball was cut with a bladed instrument.
Several minutes later, Ball allegedly produced a firearm and shot Ellico.
Police located Ball and arrested him.
