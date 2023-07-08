Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Jul 8, 2023, 6:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

United States News

Associated Press

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report. Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported. No information was immediately […]

6 hours ago

KCCI-TV chief meteorologist Chris Gloninger stands outside his home, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Wes...

Associated Press

Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The harassment started to intensify as TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger did more reporting on climate change during local newscasts — outraged emails and even a threat to show up at his house. Gloninger said he had been recruited, in part, to “shake things up” at the Iowa station where he […]

1 day ago

Camilo Martin picks blueberries at the Coopertiva Tierra y Libertad farm Friday, July 7, 2023, in E...

Associated Press

Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth

Mily Trevino-Sauceda was 9 when her mother fell as she worked to move irrigation pipes along rows of potato and alfalfa on an Idaho farm. Mily’s 10-year-old brother splashed water over their mother’s face and body while her children looked on, scared and crying. Their mother had fainted from the heat, and could never again […]

1 day ago

A statue of Jack Daniels sits on a bench as a visitor enters a souvenir shop in the town where the ...

Associated Press

As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions

MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — For decades, the whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have been beloved in their communities. The distilleries where the liquor is manufactured and barrelhouses where it is aged have complemented the rural character of their neighborhoods, while providing jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. Now, the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinn...

Associated Press

Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here’s what to know.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees opened a joint investigation into the federal case […]

1 day ago

New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, pulls the 100 year overdue book from the box shipp...

Associated Press

Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later

BOSTON (AP) — On Feb. 14, 1904, someone curious about the emerging possibilities of a key force of nature checked out James Clerk Maxwell’s “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” from the New Bedford Free Public Library. It would take 119 years and the sharp eyes of a librarian in West Virginia before the scientific text […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets