Cottonwood infant dies after car seat hit by car

PHOENIX — An infant is dead after its car seat was hit in Cottonwood.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Western Drive on Thursday on reports of an infant being run over.

According to the report, authorities arrived on the scene and met with the victim’s mother, who said she had run over the 13-month-old child with her car. The vehicle was parked on a gravel area next to the residence and, while attempting to maneuver it out of a tight space, the mother had put the child in the car seat in an area she felt was safe.

However, while moving the car, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backwards, leading the infant to suffer critical injuries.

Medical personnel were performing life-saving measures. The child’s death was pronounced at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood.

No other information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

