Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9 million

Jul 7, 2023, 12:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months, according to documents released Friday.

The special counsel’s office spent more than $5.4 million on things like employees’ salaries, travel and transportation, rent, supplies and materials from Smith’s appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 through the end of March, Justice Department statement of expenditures show.

Justice Department agencies spent another $3.8 million to support the special counsel. Those expenses include the cost of the protective details for the special counsel’s office as well as hours worked by agents and analysts on the probes.

Trump pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the prosecution as an attempt to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Smith has also been digging into efforts by Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Since Smith’s appointment, he has cast a broad net in demanding interviews and testimony related to fundraising, Trump’s rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and communications between Trump associates and election officials in battleground states.

In December, Smith subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies who were involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.

United States News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police

A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S. Capitol against supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Barry Ramey, an aircraft mechanic who was convicted […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for false election fraud claims, a Washington review panel says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review panel says former New York Mayor the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump. Giuliani “claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence,” wrote the three-lawyer panel in a report released Friday that goes through the Pennsylvania lawsuit he argued seeking to overturn the Republican president’s loss to Democrat […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Meat processor agrees to reform hiring after two teens were found at a Minnesota plant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second company involved in meat processing has agreed to reform its hiring practices after investigators recently discovered teenagers working there. The Labor Department said Friday that Monogram Foods will pay a more than $30,000 fine as part of an agreement reached after a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were found to be […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge refused Friday to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward a final decision in a perennial presidential battleground state where abortion has become a key issue. Wisconsin lawmakers enacted statutes outlawing abortion in all cases except to save the mother’s life in […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby. The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of ...

Associated Press

Baltimore police arrest 17-year-old suspect in block party shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities have arrested and charged a teen who detectives believe was involved in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party over the holiday weekend that left two people dead and 28 others wounded, officials announced Friday. Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the 17-year-old boy around 7 a.m. Friday […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9 million