Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue

Jul 7, 2023, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADISON, Wis. (AP) —

A judge refused Friday to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward a final decision in a perennial presidential battleground state where abortion has become a key issue.

Wisconsin lawmakers enacted statutes outlawing abortion in all cases except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nullified the ban, but legislators never repealed it. Then, the high court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated the statutes.

Republicans and their conservative allies across the country praised the reversal, but the decision energized Democratic voters. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers parlayed anger over the ruling into a re-election victory in November. The issue figures to be front and center again in the state as the 2024 presidential campaign ramps up.

The state’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, has vowed to restore abortion access. He filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban.

Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Kaul has named district attorneys in the three counties where abortion clinics operated until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as defendants. One of them, Sheboygan County’s Republican district attorney, Joel Urmanski, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case in December.

Urmanski maintained that it’s a stretch to argue that the ban is so old it can no longer be enforced and that the 1985 law and the ban complement each other. Since the newer law outlaws abortions post-viability, it simply gives prosecutors another charging option, he contends.

Kaul’s attorneys have countered that the two laws are in conflict and doctors need to know where they stand.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper explained in a written ruling denying Urmanski’s dismissal motion that she interprets the 1849 law as prohibiting people from killing fetuses by assaulting or battering the mother. The law doesn’t apply to consensual abortion, she wrote.

That means the doctor plaintiffs could ultimately win a declaration that they can’t be prosecuted for performing abortions and hence the case should continue, Schlipper wrote.

Andrew Phillips and Jacob Curtis, two of Urmanski’s attorneys, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the decision.

The ruling means that the lawsuit will continue in Schlipper’s courtroom. Regardless of how the judge ultimately rules, the case carries so much weight for the future of the state that it almost certainly will rise to the state Supreme Court, which is exactly where Democrats want it.

Liberal justices will control the court with a 4-3 majority after progressive Janet Protasiewicz is sworn in on Aug. 1. She stopped short on the campaign trail of saying how she would rule on a challenge to the 1849 ban but said repeatedly she supports abortion rights.

Evers tweeted Friday that Schlipper’s decision to allow the case to continue is “good news and a critical step” toward restoring reproductive rights.

United States News

Associated Press

Meat processor agrees to reform hiring after two teens were found at a Minnesota plant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second company involved in meat processing has agreed to reform its hiring practices after investigators recently discovered teenagers working there. The Labor Department said Friday that Monogram Foods will pay a more than $30,000 fine as part of an agreement reached after a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were found to be […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby. The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of ...

Associated Press

Baltimore police arrest 17-year-old suspect in block party shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities have arrested and charged a teen who detectives believe was involved in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party over the holiday weekend that left two people dead and 28 others wounded, officials announced Friday. Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the 17-year-old boy around 7 a.m. Friday […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Donations pour in for Asian American-owned NYC bookstore decimated by fire

NEW YORK (AP) — An Asian American-owned bookstore in Manhattan’s Chinatown left gutted by a Fourth of July fire is getting flooded with support from the community, writers and celebrities. Yu & Me Books surpassed its GoFundMe page goal of $150,000 and had generated over $250,000 as of Friday morning. “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, a...

Associated Press

Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city, Chicago’s police oversight agency said Friday. The Chicago Police Department said in an email sent late Thursday that the department’s bureau of internal affairs, as well as the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah’s Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, at a Friday news conference, said that while […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue