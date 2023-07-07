Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

Jul 7, 2023, 10:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby.

The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk in Blanchard, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Daniels says the animal is not typically aggressive, but might kick if it’s cornered.

“They can hurt somebody if they approach it and try to corner it,” she said.

It is legal to own a wallaby in Oklahoma, but the animal should be registered with the city, Daniels said.

The wallaby’s owner, Gil Gilbreath, uses it for petting zoos. He tells Fox 25 the animal is typically shy and “a little skittish.”

“I think he’s probably out in that tall grass, maybe, because he likes that tall grass, likes to hide in it,” Gilbreath told the television station.

Gilbreath said he’s still working to tame the animal and as a result, “he’s going to be hard to catch when we find him.”

United States News

FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of ...

Associated Press

Baltimore police arrest 17-year-old suspect in block party shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities have arrested and charged a teen who detectives believe was involved in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party over the holiday weekend that left two people dead and 28 others wounded, officials announced Friday. Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the 17-year-old boy around 7 a.m. Friday […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Donations pour in for Asian American-owned NYC bookstore decimated by fire

NEW YORK (AP) — An Asian American-owned bookstore in Manhattan’s Chinatown left gutted by a Fourth of July fire is getting flooded with support from the community, writers and celebrities. Yu & Me Books surpassed its GoFundMe page goal of $150,000 and had generated over $250,000 as of Friday morning. “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, a...

Associated Press

Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city, Chicago’s police oversight agency said Friday. The Chicago Police Department said in an email sent late Thursday that the department’s bureau of internal affairs, as well as the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah’s Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, at a Friday news conference, said that while […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference by the Congressional ...

Associated Press

Ocasio-Cortez endorses Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong signal of Democratic unity

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong sign of Democratic unity from one of the party’s most liberal members. “I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the “Pod Save America” podcast Thursday. “I do think that there are ebbs and flows.” Ocasio-Cortez, […]

11 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state la...

Associated Press

Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Kansas sued Friday to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses and to rebuke the Democratic governor for defying his interpretation of a new law. Attorney General Kris Kobach went to a state court in hopes of getting an order to stop […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town