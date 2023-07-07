PHOENIX — When the Little River Band sang about the “Man on the Run,” it’s hard to imagine this is what they had in mind.

Glendale police received a call over the weekend that two goats were loose in the road near 80th and Glendale avenues.

“The owner said he was working in the nearby corral and he turned his back, and when he turned back around they were out and running,” Glendale Public Safety Media Relations and Communications Manager Jose Santiago told KTAR News.

The two goats were on the lam for about 30 minutes while officers tracked them down in scorching 108 degree heat.

No injuries were reported to the officers or goats.

“The owners drove up and were very grateful,” Santiago said.

Police officer Alfonso Trevino, who was involved in the wrangling of the goats, is quickly becoming an animal specialist for the Glendale Police Department — he was involved in the capture of a mule two weeks ago.

On June 17, Trevino, along with officer Alberto Castillo, responded to the same neighborhood — 81st and Glendale avenues — to reports of a horse on the loose.

What they found, however, was a mule. The two officers quickly lassoed the mule and returned it to its owner.

