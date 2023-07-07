Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale Police run down loose goats, mule in the streets

Jul 7, 2023, 12:00 PM

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — When the Little River Band sang about the “Man on the Run,” it’s hard to imagine this is what they had in mind.

Glendale police received a call over the weekend that two goats were loose in the road near 80th and Glendale avenues.

“The owner said he was working in the nearby corral and he turned his back, and when he turned back around they were out and running,” Glendale Public Safety Media Relations and Communications Manager Jose Santiago told KTAR News.

The two goats were on the lam for about 30 minutes while officers tracked them down in scorching 108 degree heat.

RELATED STORIES

No injuries were reported to the officers or goats.

“The owners drove up and were very grateful,” Santiago said.

Police officer Alfonso Trevino, who was involved in the wrangling of the goats, is quickly becoming an animal specialist for the Glendale Police Department — he was involved in the capture of a mule two weeks ago.

On June 17, Trevino, along with officer Alberto Castillo, responded to the same neighborhood — 81st and Glendale avenues — to reports of a horse on the loose.

What they found, however, was a mule. The two officers quickly lassoed the mule and returned it to its owner.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoen...

KTAR.com

Police cite murder-suicide in deaths of 2 people in south Phoenix apartment

The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoenix apartment Monday night apparently died in a murder-suicide incident.

12 hours ago

A suspect, Shawn Gagne, is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers during a barricade st...

KTAR.com

Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Mesa police officers

A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers during a standoff at a Mesa apartment complex Thursday night.

12 hours ago

harris stands in front of crowd while visiting Arizona...

Kylie Werner | Cronkite News

Kamala Harris discusses commitment to Native communities during Arizona visit

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday visited the Gila River Indian Community to tout the Biden Administration's Investing in America agenda.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)...

KTAR.com

Long stretch of US 60 in eastern Arizona still closed because of Flying V Fire

More than 50 miles of U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low in eastern Arizona remained closed Friday because of the Flying V Fire.

12 hours ago

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has been interviewed by the FBI as a part of a criminal p...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers interviewed by FBI on 2020 election probe

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers spoke to the FBI as a part of a criminal probe related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

12 hours ago

Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a...

Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs makes birth control available without prescription at pharmacy

Arizona adults can now obtain birth control medication without a doctor's prescription under an order by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Glendale Police run down loose goats, mule in the streets