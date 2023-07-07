Close
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

Jul 7, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:00 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

