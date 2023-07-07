Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate

Jul 7, 2023, 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded, authorities said. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured.

The spree began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership in Whitehall, according to Whitehall Deputy Police Chief Dan Kelso. That suspect and two other men then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police.

The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Greg Bodker, the city’s assistant police chief, said the suspects then began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer’s partner took him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition. Authorities did not release the name of the officer, who has served on the Columbus force for less than five years.

Two other suspects who fled the shootout scene on foot were captured early Friday at a home in North Linden. Their names were not immediately released and authorities did not say if either man was injured in the pursuit or the shootout.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation, which investigates all shootings involving Columbus police that end in injury or death, will lead the investigation.

The pursuit, shootout and subsequent investigation prompted police to close several major roadways in the Columbus area for several hours, creating major traffic issues.

United States News

People ride a roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte,...

Associated Press

North Carolina amusement park adds additional inspections after roller coaster crack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park that came under investigation this week after a video surfaced online of parkgoers riding a roller coaster with a large crack in the support column has announced plans to repair the ride and says it will implement new inspection procedures. Video footage of the Charlotte-based Carowinds’ […]

9 hours ago

FILE — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, left, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speak a...

Associated Press

6 charged in alleged straw donor scheme to help get Eric Adams elected New York City mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — Six people were charged Friday in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign months before his election. The indictment announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does not implicate Adams or any other city employees. Rather, it […]

9 hours ago

A bulldozer reshapes a sand dune on the North Wildwood, N.J. beach on May 22, 2023, carrying out em...

Associated Press

What will it take to stop Jersey Shore town from bulldozing its beach? $12M in fines hasn’t done it

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Not even $12 million worth of fines is enough to stop a Jersey Shore town from bulldozing sand on its beach to bolster eroded spots in defiance of state environmental officials. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says North Wildwood once again carried out unauthorized repairs to its eroding […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said. The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella. TMZ published photos showing someone in […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Fatal fire still burns on cargo ship in New Jersey, raising questions about response capability

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at a New Jersey port after the fire claimed the lives of two firefighters and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships. Crews shot jets of water into the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio […]

9 hours ago

Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond ...

Associated Press

Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: “You knew you were running from something.”

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has ordered a 65-year-old California fugitive held without bond in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago. Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in California last month, and extradited to Florida. He had used at least 13 aliases over the years. Santini […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate