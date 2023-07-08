Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in an Phoenix alley Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a death investigation call around 7:45 p.m. near Van Buren Street and 24th streets, the Phoenix Police Department said.

After locating the victim, officers interviewed neighbors and identified cameras in the area, police said.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted their own investigation and recovered the victim.

No additional information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.