Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs makes birth control available without prescription at pharmacy

Jul 7, 2023, 6:20 AM | Updated: 7:01 am

Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a...

Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor's prescription under an order announced by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photos)

(AP Photos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription under a governor’s order announced Thursday.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said the rule will go into effect immediately. It applies to self-administered birth control such as hormonal and oral contraceptives, and patients 18 or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test.

“We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Over 20 states have statutes that let pharmacists dispense FDA-approved hormonal contraceptives without a prescription, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Hobbs has used her executive powers in recent weeks to promote reproductive freedom. In June she issued a sweeping executive order effectively stripping prosecutors of their ability to pursue charges against anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion.

She also plans to support legislation next year that would codify access to birth control.

