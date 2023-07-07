Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed as job growth cools slightly

Jul 6, 2023, 11:51 PM | Updated: Jul 7, 2023, 6:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening mixed after data suggested the U.S. job market is still plenty warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation. The S&P 500 was little changed in early trading Friday. The Dow fell 42 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%. A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. Friday’s report showed U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from May and not far off economists’ expectations. Treasury yields were mixed.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

U.S. futures fluctuated after monthly U.S. jobs numbers came in slightly better than expected, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise its main borrowing rate at its meeting later this month.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 were largely unchanged before the opening bell Friday after being down marginally before the jobs report was posted.

U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported Friday, the fewest since December of 2020 but still a strong number. The unemployment rate ticked back down to 3.6% from 3.7%, near a five-decade low. Analysts were forecasting that the U.S. economy gained about 205,000 jobs last month.

Fed officials have already hinted that the central bank will likely raise rates by another half-point by the end of the year as inflation remains persistent while the job market flourishes.

Also Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing attempting to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Yellen is meeting with senior Chinese officials to try to soothe antagonisms over a host of issues and promote global financial stability. Speaking with business people, she criticized China’s treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors, while defending U.S. controls on technology exports that irk Beijing, saying they’re needed for national security.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX and the CAC 40 each advanced 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 1.2% to 32,388.42 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.9% to 18,365.70. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% to 3,196.61, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 1.7% to 7,042.30.

India’s Sensex sank 0.6% and Bangkok’s SET index was little changed.

On Thursday, the payroll provider ADP reported an explosive increase in hiring by private employers in June — 497,000 added jobs, nearly twice as much as expected. ADP’s hiring figures, though, often diverge from the government’s official data, but it was still enough to send U.S. markets sliding on anxiety over how a seemingly bulletproof jobs market will influence the Fed.

The Federal Reserve could respond by maintaining higher interest rates for longer in its campaign to cool the economy, and inflation.

Another report showed the number of U.S. workers applying for unemployment last week remains low.

“As the growth trajectory of the U.S. economy improves, it becomes increasingly more challenging to envision what would cause the Fed to CUT rates anytime soon, as many market participants have been anticipating,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote.

Bond yields dipped briefly after the jobs numbers came out, but rebounded to slightly lower levels than they were overnight. Hopes for a potential cut to interest rates by early next year are diminishing.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 14 cents to $71.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 1 cent to $71.80 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, picked up 19 cents to $76.71 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 143.19 Japanese yen from 144.06 yen. The euro rose to $1.0916 from $1.0890.

On Thursday, the Dow dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 lost 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite gave up 0.8%.

——

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

United States News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Associated Press

The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to provide the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the bombs can cause civilian casualties and sparked a call from the United Nations to both Russia and Ukraine to avoid using them. The Pentagon […]

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at Flex LTD, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. On Friday, Biden will ...

Associated Press

Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday plans to roll out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs: a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. Biden’s remarks would build on Inflation Reduction Act. Gearing […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers

WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Off the coast of Long Island, drones sweep over the ocean, patrolling the water for any danger that might lurk below the surface as beachgoers grow more vigilant because of a recent spate of shark encounters. Over two days this week, five people reported being bitten by sharks at some of […]

7 hours ago

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

West clashes with Russia and Iran at UN over Tehran’s uranium enrichment and drones for Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow being used to attack Ukraine. The sharp exchanges came at the council’s semi-annual meeting on implementation of its […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18-degree mark) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s […]

1 day ago

Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army Pueblo C...

Associated Press

US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — At a sprawling military installation in the middle of the rolling green hills of eastern Kentucky, a milestone is about to be reached in the history of warfare dating back to World War I. Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot are close to destroying rockets filled with GB nerve agent […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed as job growth cools slightly