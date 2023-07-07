Close
Suspect fatally shot after firing at Glendale officer, police say

Jul 6, 2023, 10:07 PM

PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale.

Jose Santiago, media manager for the Glendale Police Department, said the incident started after 5 p.m. with a two-vehicle crash. The crash was seen by one of the city fire trucks in the area in which a person was seen running from the scene.

“We can tell you the initial accident involved an SUV and a pickup truck and the individual that was inside the pickup truck ran out of the pickup truck and took off from the scene,” Santiago told KTAR News 92.3 FM. 

“The fire department official that saw the individual run, called us and reported that someone was leaving the scene of the accident.”

When police were called, an officer in the area started searching on foot looking for a person matching the suspect description, according to Santiago.

The officer was able to find a person matching the description in a nearby alleyway.

“The suspect hid through some bushes and when the officers spotted the suspect gunfire came from the suspect toward the officer,” Santiago said. 

Several rounds were fired toward the officer and the officer returned fire – fatally injuring the 21-year-old male suspect, according to Santiago.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and no one else was injured in the area.

There was a father and two children inside the SUV in the initial incident but they were not seriously injured.

The officer has been placed on leave due to standard procedure when an officer is involved in this type of shooting, Santiago said.

Suspect fatally shot after firing at Glendale officer, police say