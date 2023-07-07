Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Passenger fearing ‘powerful cartel’ made bomb threat on Seattle-bound flight, documents say

Jul 6, 2023, 8:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle Wednesday is accused of making a bomb threat that caused pilots to land the plane in Spokane, Washington.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court said Brandon Scott, 38, faces a false information and hoaxes charge, The Seattle Times reported.

After the plane took off Wednesday afternoon, Scott handed a flight attendant a note saying he had “several pounds” of homemade explosives in his carry-on and a detonator on him, the court documents alleged.

Scott’s note demanded the plane be rerouted to “any other airport” and threatened to kill everyone on the plane if it landed in Seattle. The note instructed the flight attendant to alert the pilot and air traffic controllers but keep the threat from others aboard the plane, the documents said.

The note said he would surrender “peacefully” upon arrival at the rerouted destination, according to the court filing.

Upon arrival in Spokane, Scott was detained but a search by a bomb squad found no explosives, court documents said.

Scott told investigators he made the false threat hoping to be arrested because members of a powerful cartel were waiting in Seattle to kill him. No other details about his beliefs were included in the documents.

Scott is being held in the Spokane County Jail and faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine if convicted. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

United States News

Associated Press

Double-decker bus collision with second bus in Manhattan sends 18 people to hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan Thursday evening sent 18 people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said. Reports of a major vehicle crash came in just after 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 […]

20 hours ago

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled ...

Associated Press

What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered.

Here's what you need to know about Threads, a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter that went live Wednesday.

20 hours ago

FILE - A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub on April 21, 2021, in New York. Uber Eats,...

Associated Press

Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub sued New York City on Thursday to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules, touted as a national first, could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with ...

Associated Press

Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities.

20 hours ago

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday,...

Associated Press

Biden administration says judge’s social media order could cause ‘grave harm’

A Louisiana-based federal judge’s order broadly limiting executive branch communications with social media companies could cause “grave harm” by preventing the government from “engaging in a vast range of lawful and responsible conduct,” Biden administration attorneys said in a motion filed Thursday with a federal appeals court. The request to stay the order was the […]

20 hours ago

FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednes...

Associated Press

Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a proposal to expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the bill to the governor for her signature. Once signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, as expected, Maine will have one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Passenger fearing ‘powerful cartel’ made bomb threat on Seattle-bound flight, documents say