Flying V Fire along US 60 0% contained Thursday, minimal growth overnight
Jul 6, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)
PHOENIX — Officials released an update on the Flying V fire in eastern Arizona Thursday evening.
On Wednesday, the fire forced US 60 to close in both directions north of Globe (milepost 256-311) and there is no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wildland Fire Management.
The fire is at 751 acres and 0% containment. Officials said the fire had minimal growth overnight.
Fire crews began Thursday, securing a five-acre slopover on the west flank of the fire. They completed handling around the slopover and were working on 100% mop-up operations.
The fireline was held along Highway 60 on the east flank of the fire.
A helicopter also did bucket work Thursday morning, according to a press release.
The fire was human-caused and is under investigation.
