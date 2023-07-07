Close
Flying V Fire along US 60 0% contained Thursday, minimal growth overnight

Jul 6, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)

PHOENIX —  Officials released an update on the Flying V fire in eastern Arizona Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, the fire forced US 60 to close in both directions north of Globe (milepost 256-311) and there is no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wildland Fire Management.

The fire is at 751 acres and 0% containment. Officials said the fire had minimal growth overnight.

Fire crews began Thursday, securing a five-acre slopover on the west flank of the fire. They completed handling around the slopover and were working on 100% mop-up operations.

The fireline was held along Highway 60 on the east flank of the fire.

A helicopter also did bucket work Thursday morning, according to a press release.

The fire was human-caused and is under investigation.

 

