PHOENIX — Officials released an update on the Flying V fire in eastern Arizona Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, the fire forced US 60 to close in both directions north of Globe (milepost 256-311) and there is no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wildland Fire Management.

The fire is at 751 acres and 0% containment. Officials said the fire had minimal growth overnight.

Fire crews began Thursday, securing a five-acre slopover on the west flank of the fire. They completed handling around the slopover and were working on 100% mop-up operations.

The fireline was held along Highway 60 on the east flank of the fire.

A helicopter also did bucket work Thursday morning, according to a press release.

The fire was human-caused and is under investigation.

