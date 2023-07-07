Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers interviewed by FBI on 2020 election probe

Jul 7, 2023, 8:22 AM | Updated: 8:26 am

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has been interviewed by the FBI as a part of a criminal p...

Rusty Bowers (2nd L), former Arizona House Speaker, arrives for the fourth hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Thursday he spoke to the FBI a few months ago as a part of a criminal probe related to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“So for four hours-ish, we went downtown and they just very methodically went through all of my testimony,” Bowers told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show. “Testimony I gave on Jan. 6, stuff in the Republic, things that were in the Washington Post, other articles and interviews. They were very professional.”

Phone call with Trump, Giuliani

Bowers, a Republican who testified during a U.S. House Jan. 6 committee hearing last year, said he received pressure from Trump and his surrogates in multiple ways after the 2020 election.

RELATED STORIES

That included a call from Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“The president would say, ‘Give the man what he wants,'” Bowers said.

Bowers told them he needed proof of wrongdoing.

“If there was a problem here, I’ve got to see it,” he said. “I want the names on my desk of all the dead people, all the servicemen’s ballots that were stolen, their names. I want all the names of all the illegal aliens who voted, and they said, ‘Yeah we got it, we’ll give it to you.’ That’s what Giuliani was saying.”

“That was part of this ongoing — it’s not a drama, it’s almost like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.”

What Mark Finchem wanted

The former House Speaker said another push came from then-Rep. Mark Finchem, who wanted to introduce a bill redo the 2020 election. Bowers wouldn’t go along with the plan.

“It was a referendum referring it to the ballot in the next election, and let the people decide if it was legit or not,” Bowers said.

“And I said, ‘We have a process; it’s called voting.’ You go out and you give your best shot. Everybody else does the same.”

Finchem went on to run for secretary of state in 2022. He won the Republican primary but lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes by more than 120,000 votes in the general election.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a...

Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs makes birth control available without prescription at pharmacy

Arizona adults can now obtain birth control medication without a doctor's prescription under an order by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

9 hours ago

Arrests during the Fourth of July holiday were in 2023 year-over-year....

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona DUIs remain static over Fourth of July as traffic stops rise

Traffic stops were up over the holiday across Arizona, but it's to be determined whether or not drivers are any more or less at risk.

9 hours ago

(Photo by Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix temperatures staying above 110 degrees as dangerous heat wave continues

Phoenix is stacking up 110-degree days in a streak that could approach record proportions if the heat wave continues.

9 hours ago

(ADOT Photo/Flickr)...

KTAR.com

US 60, I-17, Loop 202 freeway closures to affect metro Phoenix weekend drivers

Closures on three metro Phoenix freeways will affect drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

9 hours ago

rv 's lined up for the show and Shaggy on stage...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for July 7-9

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets, sporting events or watching a live performance.

9 hours ago

Arrests during the Fourth of July holiday were in 2023 year-over-year....

KTAR.com

Suspect fatally shot after firing at Glendale officer, police say

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers interviewed by FBI on 2020 election probe