2 found dead in South Phoenix apartment, police investigating

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead Monday in a South Phoenix apartment.

Around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road, where an employee found a dead body inside one of the apartments, Phoenix police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman dead inside the apartment.

Due to circumstances at the scene, investigators were not able to determine if the victims suffered trauma prior to their death, authorities said.

The victims’ bodies are with the medical examiner and the cause of death is pending the results of the report.

