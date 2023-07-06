Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says

Jul 6, 2023, 1:46 PM

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the Jul...

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president, his campaign said Thursday.

The formidable haul for DeSantis indicates a well of support despite a Donald Trump.

Trump’s campaign said Wednesday what he raised during the first three months of the year. Trump’s fundraising has exploded since he was indicted in New York and Florida, and he faces additional investigations that could further juice his ability to raise money.

DeSantis has maintained a busy schedule of fundraising and campaigning in early primary states and beyond amid a deepening rivalry between him and Trump.

He sparked controversy last week with a video slamming Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, which a prominent group of LGBT conservatives said “ ventured into homophobic territory.”

Never Back Down, a super PAC backing DeSantis, is separately raising money that will benefit the candidate. The group can’t legally work with DeSantis but is orchestrating much of the on-the-ground organizing that can be crucial to victory in early primary states.

Other Republican presidential contenders have not yet released their fundraising numbers for the period from April 1 through June 30. Candidates have until July 15 to submit their filings to the Federal Election Commission.

United States News

Associated Press

Wildfire in Washington state near Columbia River Gorge grows slowly, still at 5% containment

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters have converged in southwest Washington along the Columbia River Gorge to fight the Tunnel 5 Fire, which ignited and grew rapidly on Sunday and remains at 5% containment. The number of people fighting the blaze has jumped from more than 160 on Monday to more than 460 people, […]

15 hours ago

Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the...

Associated Press

3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday, and authorities said it was being investigated as a possible hate crime. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire shortly before 5 a.m. in the Sylmar area and found the flames were already out, leaving smoldering […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in We...

Associated Press

Judge orders arrest of gun training center owner in Vermont

A judge on Thursday ordered the owner of a controversial firearms training center in Vermont arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility have been removed or demolished. The property, known as Slate Ridge, includes multiple buildings and two firing ranges on land about the size of 30 football fields (12 hectares). Fueled […]

15 hours ago

Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as...

Associated Press

Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson. Cliff Johnson, an attorney for a group of Jackson residents, argued that justices should block the law, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February. The new rule was part of a $13.5 billion state transportation budget that Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed in March. It mandated a two-person crew […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after Fourth of July party

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A toddler died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida, authorities said Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Lakeland couple Joel and Jazmine Rondon have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Authorities said the Rondons accidentally left […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says