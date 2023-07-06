Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: County attorneys push back against Hobbs order, temperatures heat up

Jul 6, 2023, 12:13 PM

(Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua via Getty Images)...

(Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona’s signature triple-digit summer temperatures appear to be back in full swing this week.

Despite the heat and the holiday weekend, KTAR is keeping up with all the latest news around the state for you.

If you’re looking for an easy, quick way to get caught up, look no further.

Check out this week’s episode of KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup.

Here’s a little of what this week’s episode covered:

Arizona county attorneys push back against Hobbs’ executive order on abortions

Twelve of Arizona’s 15 county attorneys have sent a letter to Gov. Katie Hobbs calling on her to rescind one of her latest executive orders regarding abortion.

The June executive order would effectively strip county attorneys of their power to prosecute abortion related cases and instead put abortion cases under the jurisdiction of the Arizona attorney general.

Hobbs has doubled down on the executive order, saying she has no intention of going back on the order.

Not cool: Valley heatwave expected to continue through next week

The Valley is in the midst of a summer heatwave with excessive heat expected through Wednesday.

The Valley could potentially break a record, after already seeing seven consecutive days of 110-degree days or higher.

The record is 18 days, set in 1974.

This comes as the Valley is likely still weeks off from its first monsoon rainfall and brush fires are popping up around the state.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

