Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a ‘fair game’ attack on Trump

Jul 6, 2023, 10:28 AM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in ...

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. calling it homophobic.

DeSantis, in an interview Wednesday on the podcast of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, did not address accusations that the video was homophobic but said the intent was “identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants.”

“I think that’s totally fair game because he’s now campaigning, saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think that you should have men competing in women’s things like athletics,” DeSantis said.

His presidential campaign shared the video on Twitter last week, on the last day of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month, saying, “To wrap up ‘Pride Month,’ let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it.”

The video was posted amid a growing conservative campaign against LGBTQ rights and celebrations. It highlighted some of Trump’s past statements supporting LGBTQ people, including saying he’d be OK with transgender women competing one day in the Miss Universe pageant, which Trump owned at the time of those remarks.

It also featured dark images of DeSantis with lightning coming out of his eyes, headlines that said he signed a “draconian anti-trans bathroom bill” and images of muscular shirtless men and clips of Christian Bale in the 2000 movie “American Psycho,” in which he plays a serial killer.

After the video was shared by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account on Friday, it drew immediate criticism. The Log Cabin Republicans, an organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives, called the video “divisive and desperate” and said it “ventured into homophobic territory.”

Republican Richard Grenell, who served as Trump’s national intelligence director and was the first openly gay Cabinet member in any administration, said the video was “undeniably homophobic.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who is openly gay, criticized the video during an interview on CNN on Sunday.

“I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up shirtless bodybuilders, and just get to a bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again, who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off?” Buttigieg said.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, responded to the governor’s comments using a version of a derisive nickname Trump has been using for DeSantis, saying simply: “A desperate DeSanctus campaign, with a flailing candidate, in its last throes of relevancy.”

DeSantis’ campaign on Thursday declined to comment further or respond to the criticism.

The video comes as some conservatives have formed an increasingly vocal and hostile campaign against LGBTQ+ rights — from the backlash to corporations that have shown support for LGBTQ+ people to attempts to ban rainbow Pride flag displays, restrict drag shows, ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict transgender athletes from competitive sports.

The movement has become a central point in the GOP presidential contest, with DeSantis in particular highlighting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation he’s signed and criticizing President Joe Biden for displaying the Pride flag at the White House.

Trump has pledged that, if elected to the White House again, he would sign executive orders that cut U.S. tax funding for schools pushing “transgender insanity” and health care providers offering gender-affirming care for minors.

Trump and DeSantis both frequently attack the participation of transgender women in women’s sports and label gender-affirming care for minors as “mutilation.”

United States News

Associated Press

Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February. The new rule was part of a $13.5 billion state transportation budget that Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed in March. It mandated a two-person crew […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after Fourth of July party

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A toddler died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida, authorities said Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Lakeland couple Joel and Jazmine Rondon have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Authorities said the Rondons accidentally left […]

14 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the Jul...

Associated Press

DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president, his campaign said Thursday. The formidable haul for DeSantis indicates a well of support despite a Donald Trump. Trump’s campaign said Wednesday what he raised during the first three months of the year. Trump’s fundraising has […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity T...

Associated Press

US senators seek expanded compensation for those exposed to nuclear fallout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the New Mexico site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin health officials drop fine for ‘Nutcracker’ performance during COVID restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials in Wisconsin have dropped a fine against a dance studio that staged a performance of “The Nutcracker” in December 2020 despite COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings. Public Health Madison and Dane County canceled the penalty pending against A Leap Above Dance on June 22, the Wisconsin State Journal reported […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

The UN chief issues a rare condemnation of excessive force by Israel in its Jenin raid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a rare condemnation of Israel, the U.N. chief on Thursday denounced the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, clearly angered by the impact of the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a ‘fair game’ attack on Trump