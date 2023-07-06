Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations

Jul 6, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it has suspended operations.

OceanGate, a company based in Everett, Washington, owned the Titan submersible that is believed to have imploded as it made its descent on June 18 in the North Atlantic. The implosion killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and the chief executive officer of the company.

The company’s website said Thursday that it “has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.”

The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.

OceanGate is based in the U.S. and OceanGate Expeditions, a related company that led the Titan’s dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. The Titan submersible itself “was not a U.S. flagged vessel and was never certified or certificated by the U.S. Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard has said.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin health officials drop fine for ‘Nutcracker’ performance during COVID restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials in Wisconsin have dropped a fine against a dance studio that staged a performance of “The Nutcracker” in December 2020 despite COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings. Public Health Madison and Dane County canceled the penalty pending against A Leap Above Dance on June 22, the Wisconsin State Journal reported […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

The UN chief issues a rare condemnation of excessive force by Israel in its Jenin raid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a rare condemnation of Israel, the U.N. chief on Thursday denounced the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, clearly angered by the impact of the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on June 2...

Associated Press

New York City’s Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing the looming prospect of a federal takeover, New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex is failing to meet a court-ordered requirement to properly clean and maintain its facilities, according to a new report issued by a federal monitor. In a progress report released Thursday, the monitor described a decrepit […]

13 hours ago

Connecticut state legislator Rep. Mayram Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and...

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says Hartford police downplayed assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker attacked last month while leaving a Muslim prayer service accused Hartford police of downplaying the assault and called Thursday for a federal investigation of the department’s handling of violent crimes, especially against women. Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House, wore a sling on […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota forest land linked to polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is up for sale

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A 40-acre plot of Minnesota forest land connected to a led by Warren Jeffs is up for sale. News that the property is back on the market, listed for $189,000, relieved residents in the remote area near the town of Grand Marais, where some once feared the group would establish […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Flint contractor agrees to settlement of lead contamination lawsuits

DETROIT (AP) — An engineering company accused of being partially responsible for Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 has agreed to settle lawsuits brought by some residents of the Michigan city, attorneys said Thursday. Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, an engineering firm known as LAN, said in a court filing that a confidential deal was reached with […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations