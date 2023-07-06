Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher

Jul 6, 2023, 7:36 AM | Updated: 7:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.

Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and putting her in an SUV. Her body was found days later near an abandoned house. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty, Judge Lee Coffee said.

No trial date has been set.

United States News

File - Construction workers prepare a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, ...

Associated Press

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates. Employers posted 9.8 million job vacancies, down from 10.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Thursday. But layoffs fell slightly, and more […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port, Newark’s fire chief said Thursday. Responding firefighters found five to seven vehicles already on fire when they reached the 10th floor of the cargo ship […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street opens lower as job market shows little sign of cooling

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling early Thursday after reports suggested the U.S. job market is much more resilient than many thought. While a sturdy labor market keeps the economy out of a long-expected recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to defeat […]

1 day ago

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire plan...

Associated Press

For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth, as global temperature matches record set Tuesday

Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high Wednesday, after two days in which the planet reached unofficial records. It’s the latest marker in a series of climate-change-driven extremes. The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of th...

Associated Press

Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. Every single one told the visitor — for many the first independent person they had talked to in 20 years — “You came too late.” But they still talked, about […]

1 day ago

FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing re...

Associated Press

First of 2 Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The first of two Iowa teenagers who with a baseball bat will be sentenced Thursday morning. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber in a park where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school. Prosecutors said the teens, who were 16 at […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher