Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for July 7-9
Jul 7, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:22 am
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets, sporting events or watching a live performance.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Diamondbacks v. Pirates
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field ( E. Jefferson St.)
- TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston – Hot Summer Nights Tour
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Phoenix Mercury v. Los Angeles Sparks
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- Leonardo: The Universal Man
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- RV Super Show
- Day: Each Day
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
- Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
