Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for July 7-9

Jul 7, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:22 am

rv 's lined up for the show and Shaggy on stage...

(RV Super Show/Getty Images)

(RV Super Show/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets, sporting events or watching a live performance.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

Glendale

  • RV Super Show
    • Day: Each Day
    • Time: 9 a.m.
    • Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
Gilbert

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arrests during the Fourth of July holiday were in 2023 year-over-year....

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona DUIs remain static over Fourth of July as traffic stops rise

Traffic stops were up over the holiday across Arizona, but it's to be determined whether or not drivers are any more or less at risk.

5 hours ago

(Photo by Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Ongoing Phoenix heat wave could lead to most consecutive 110-degree days in history

The seemingly never-ending summer heat wave in Phoenix could result in the most consecutive 110-degree days in city history.

5 hours ago

(ADOT Photo/Flickr)...

KTAR.com

US 60, I-17, Loop 202 freeway closures to affect metro Phoenix weekend drivers

Closures on three metro Phoenix freeways will affect drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

5 hours ago

Arrests during the Fourth of July holiday were in 2023 year-over-year....

KTAR.com

Suspect fatally shot after firing at Glendale officer, police say

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale. 

1 day ago

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023....

KTAR.com

Residents evacuated by Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona can return home

Evacuation orders for a community near the Stockton Hill Fire northwestern Arizona have been lifted Thursday night authorities said.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)...

KTAR.com

Flying V Fire along US 60 0% contained Thursday, minimal growth overnight

Officials released an update on the Flying V fire in eastern Arizona Thursday evening. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for July 7-9