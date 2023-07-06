Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after 1 pedestrian dead, 2 injured in Phoenix

Jul 6, 2023, 7:57 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

PHOENIX — A woman suspected of driving while impaired was arrested after a pedestrian was killed and two others were injured Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said.

The collision happened in the area of 35th and Grand avenues under the overpass of Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

All three pedestrians were found suffering from injuries, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two men were taken to a hospital.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was hospitalized in stable condition, fire personnel said.

Officers processed the driver for DUI, and she was booked into jail, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

