Missing 2-year-old girl is found dead in Detroit, after her disappearance sparked massive search

Jul 5, 2023, 11:36 AM

Lansing Police Detective Pete Scheccia, right, and another LPD member search an area along eastboun...

Lansing Police Detective Pete Scheccia, right, and another LPD member search an area along eastbound Interstate 96 near the Williamston Road exit, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, looking for two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who went Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A missing 2-year-old girl was found dead in Detroit on Wednesday, authorities announced, three days after her disappearance sparked a massive search.

Wynter Cole Smith’s body was discovered in the evening near a municipal airport that is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit, Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing Police Department reported.

“I am deeply saddened to report that the search for Wynter Cole Smith has come to an end. … This investigation has moved from a missing child case to a homicide investigation,” Sosebee added.

Sosebee declined to comment further on details of the ongoing investigation but promised the girl’s family will get justice.

“This is not the outcome anyone had hoped for,” the chief said.

A man identified as Rashad Trice is accused of stabbing the girl’s 22-year-old mother, his ex-girlfriend, at her Lansing home and stealing her car. Police said he also took the toddler with him on Sunday, but she wasn’t in the vehicle when Trice was arrested Monday in suburban Detroit. It was not immediately known if Trice was the toddler’s father.

Trice, 26, was denied bond during a court hearing in Ingham County. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges he faces, which include attempted murder and other offenses.

Earlier Wednesday, searchers fanned out near a highway between Lansing and Detroit to look for the girl.

Sosebee said divers, dogs, drones and helicopters were involved in the search.

The FBI had posted a $25,000 reward for information that solves Wynter’s disappearance.

