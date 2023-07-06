Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Father of the bride, teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting

Jul 5, 2023, 6:22 PM

This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr., a victim of a shootin...

This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr., a victim of a shooting on Monday night, July 3, 2023, that made the working-class area of Kingsessing in Philadelphia the site of the nation's worst violence around the July Fourth holiday. Investigators believe Wamah Jr., who was found in a home early Tuesday, July 4, was the first victim killed, but he wasn't found by family members until hours later. (Terrance Harden via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Terrance Harden via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those killed in the all-too-familiar thrum of another mass shooting.

Five people in a working-class neighborhood of Philadelphia were gunned down Monday in what became the deadliest among a rash of U.S. shootings that occurred around the July Fourth holiday. A gunman in a ski mask and body armor appeared to fire on people at random while they were on the street or in a car, authorities said.

Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah Jr., 31; Dymir Stanton, 29; Lashyd Merritt, 21; and DaJuan Brown, 15, were killed in the shooting. Four others, including two 2-year-old boys, were also wounded.

The alleged shooter was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including five counts of murder.

The victims’ families remain shattered as they now cope with the feeling of senseless loss.

RALPH MORALIS: THE “GO-TO-GUY”

Ralph Moralis’ daughter was to be married Sunday. But instead of focusing on the joy of her wedding day, she is now planning her father’s funeral, said Karen Gleason, his sister-in-law.

All the joy they had been feeling leading up to the momentous occasion was torn away when Moralis was shot outside the childhood home where he lived. The entire family, including Moralis’ two brothers, have not stopped crying since hearing the news.

“It’s unfathomable,” she said. “It’s so unbelievable that you can’t even go out your front door.”

The 59-year-old had been prepping for weeks on what he would wear, making sure he wouldn’t mess up during his first child’s wedding rehearsal. Moralis was always the one willing to go out of his way to help.

“He was the go-to-guy whether you needed a bike put together for one of the kids or his cousin was saying: ‘I need to get to Florida. Can you drive me?’” she said. “He would do that. He was just there always for family and always willing to help.”

JOSEPH WAMAH JR.: ASPIRING ACTOR WITH DEEP ARTISTIC TALENT

Joseph Wamah Jr. knew acting was his calling. The 31-year-old studied psychology at Chestnut Hill College but he became active in the local Philadelphia acting community, said close friend Terrance Harden. He even got a role as an extra in one of the “Creed” movies, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Harden, who has known Wamah since high school, said the two bonded over their love of filmmaking. Before Wamah was found dead inside a home early Tuesday, Harden had imagined the two would grow old as friends and achieve the level of success that they both wanted for each other.

“With such a great attitude, such a positive outlook on life, it almost seems like good fortune ought to come your way,” he said. “That’s why it was so hard to believe that this could have happened to him.”

Wamah’s twin sister Josephine and another sister, Jasmine, were full of anger Wednesday as they spoke at a news conference of a brother who had a smile and hug for everyone.

“I just still can’t believe that my brother is gone. And I just don’t understand why this happened. He was a kind soul. He was nice to everyone,” Josephine Wamah said.

Wamah also loved to cook — despite having little culinary talent. But his real gift was as an artist, his sisters said.

“He had the worst cooking. We still ate it because he just… he tried. He couldn’t cook, but he could sketch his butt off,” Josephine Wamah said. “It was so detail-oriented and so passionate. It was so rooted and down to earth. It was just spiritual. You could feel this man’s emotions in every brushstroke.”

Josephine Wamah said she plans to find all of her brother’s artwork and share his talent with the world.

“I just don’t understand how someone could just do that to my brother. I really loved him,” she said.

LASHYD MERRITT: A GOOD KID

Lashyd Merritt’s mother told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that her son was a good kid who loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He loved buying them gifts at Christmas.

Marie Merritt said Lashyd Merritt, who would have been 22 in September, was out buying a snack while on a work break Monday.

“I don’t understand why people just — whatever anger they have within themselves— I don’t understand why someone in the neighborhood would have that type of stuff, like guns — I don’t understand that,” Marie Merritt said. “And you’re just taking good people away,”

She wants the suspected shooter to “rot in jail.” She also is thinking about how her son would feel.

“(My heart) is broken. I feel him saying, ‘Why me?’”

DAJUAN BROWN: KILLED WHILE HELPING A FRIEND

DaJuan Brown’s mother, Nashaya Thomas, told WCAU-TV her teenage son was walking to a store when gunfire started. Brown was helping a 13-year-old friend who had been shot twice in the legs when he was gunned down.

He was someone people couldn’t help but fall in love with.

“He lost his life trying to do a selfless act,” she said, “and that’s how he was when he was here.”

__

Dupuy reported from New York City.

United States News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of th...

Associated Press

Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. Every single one told the visitor — for many the first independent person they had talked to in 20 years — “You came too late.” But they still talked, about […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing re...

Associated Press

First of 2 Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The first of two Iowa teenagers who with a baseball bat will be sentenced Thursday morning. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber in a park where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school. Prosecutors said the teens, who were 16 at […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with ...

Associated Press

Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court on Thursday after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with ...

Associated Press

Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court on Thursday after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the […]

21 hours ago

Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the...

Associated Press

Relatives of El Paso Walmart shooting victims seek justice, saying they’re down but not out

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A brother who traveled more than 1,000 miles to confront his sister’s killer. An uncle of an orphaned 4-year-old whose parents died while shielding the boy from the spray of bullets. A wife whose husband was gunned down at her side while their 9-year-old granddaughter looked on. Nearly four years […]

21 hours ago

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, shows a home after it c...

Associated Press

83,000 Hawaii homes dispose of sewage in cesspools. Rising sea levels will make them more of a mess

HONOLULU (AP) — The town of Hauula packs hundreds of homes into a narrow strip of land sandwiched between verdant, towering cliffs of the Koolau mountain range and the Pacific. But the stunning views obscure an environmental problem beneath the ground. This rural part of the island of Oahu is not connected to city sewers […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Father of the bride, teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting