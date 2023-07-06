Close
Police dog stabbed 12 times by burglary suspect expected to make a full recovery

Jul 5, 2023, 5:02 PM

Associated Press

BY


TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A police dog was stabbed 12 times while biting a burglary suspect Wednesday but was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Norbi, a Belgian Malinois, was stabbed during an early morning pursuit of a man suspected of trying to break into homes in the upstate New York city of Troy, the city’s police department said in a statement. Norbi and his handler were attempting to take the suspect into custody in a wooded area when the suspect stabbed Norbi with a knife, the department said.

Police told the Times Union of Albany that the man had lunged at the leashed dog and Norbi bit the man on his legs before being stabbed.

The suspect was caught by police officers and sent to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

Norbi was rushed to a veterinarian and was able to walk out of the medical building with a police handler later in the day.

“Canine Norbi is expected to make a full recovery and will be returning to active duty after a period of rest and rehabilitation,” the Troy Police Department posted on Facebook.

The suspect limped into city court and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including felony burglary and misdemeanor injuring a police animal. He was sent to jail without bail, according to the Times Union.

Another officer involved in catching the suspect broke his foot, police said.

