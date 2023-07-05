Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says she sustained multiple physical injuries

Jul 5, 2023, 4:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service made her first public comments about the incident on Wednesday, saying she sustained multiple physical injuries from what she described as an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault.

Rep. Mayram Khan, who was with her children and sister outside a downtown Hartford arena taking pictures when the attack occurred, said in a written statement that she was grateful to the “courageous men who came to my aid” and chased down her assailant until police arrived.

“Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL Center,” said Khan, referring to the roughly 4,000 other people who attended the service marking Eid al-Adha, the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca.

Khan, who said she is “on a long journey of physical and emotional healing,” said she remains concerned about “the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in Hartford.”

Farhan Memon, the chair of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at the time that the man made obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, hit her and threw her to the ground.

Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, is scheduled to appear Thursday at a news conference at the Legislative Office Building to discuss the incident. The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify people who report attemped sexual assaults unless they publicly identify themselves.

The suspect, Andrey Desmond, 30, was held in lieu of $250,000 bond at his arraignment last week on charges including misdemeanor assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police. Authorities have said he could still face additional charges.

An email was sent seeking comment from Desmond’s public defender but there was no immediate response.

A police report said Desmond allegedly made lewd comments to Khan and tried to kiss her. When the legislator attempted to pull away, Desmond slapped her across the face and let go of her neck, causing her to fall to the ground, suffering minor injuries, according to the report.

Khan told police she does not know Desmond.

Desmond was chased down and held by two bystanders, one of whom kicked him in the face after he was on the ground and had stopped fighting, police said. That man is expected to be charged with assault, according to the report. A Hartford Police spokesperson said Wednesday that no charges have been filed in connection with the bystanders and the incident remains under investigation.

Khan became the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House when she won a special election for the seat in March 2022.

United States News

Associated Press

Toby Keith’s shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer. Hundreds attended the native Oklahoman’s pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday night in Norman, where he lives, The Oklahoman reports. He performed […]

16 hours ago

In this image provided by the Cass County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office, two eagles are free after dep...

Associated Press

After 2 fighting eagles got stuck together, Minnesota deputies separated them

SHINGOBEE BAY, Minn. (AP) — Two scrappy eagles are free to resume their apparent long-running dispute after quick-thinking deputies helped separate the brawling pair that had become entangled with each other in a Minnesota lake. Cass County deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter were on Leech Lake Monday when they found two adult eagles struggling […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Equipment used to test for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively...

Associated Press

Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains “forever chemicals” that may cause cancer and other health problems, according to a government study released Wednesday. The synthetic compounds known collectively as PFAS are contaminating drinking water to varying extents in large cities and small towns — and in […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jay Peak resort in Jay, Vt., April 18, 2016. The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 mi...

Associated Press

Vermont will pay $16.5M to settle lawsuits by foreign investors in fraudulent ski developments

The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending and potential lawsuits from foreign investors in development projects at the Jay Peak resort, the ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving president, officials said Wednesday. In 2016, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and the state […]

16 hours ago

Freight cars sit damaged after a derailment in Reeseville Wis., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Investigator...

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved help pay for the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday against all the car owners and shippers […]

16 hours ago

Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The Whit...

Associated Press

Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House's West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says she sustained multiple physical injuries