Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Vermont schools sue Monsanto over toxic PCB contamination

Jul 5, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CABOT, Vt. (AP) — Dozens of Vermont school districts have sued chemical giant Monsanto over toxic contamination in educational buildings from now-banned industrial chemicals known as PCBs.

Last year, Vermont became the first state in the country to require older schools to test their indoor air for polychlorinated biphenyls, which were used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980.

More than 90 school districts filed the complaint on Friday in federal court. They’re seeking to recover costs and damages because, under Vermont’s law, schools with high-enough contamination levels must reduce exposure. Removing the PCBs will be expensive, and certain districts may have to demolish buildings and replace them with new ones — which in total could cost them “hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars,” the lawsuit says.

The PCBs are present in the school buildings from caulking and glazing compounds, sealants, adhesives, and other construction materials.

Monsanto said the case has no merit and that “third party companies, not Monsanto” produced the PCB-laden materials likely used at the schools.

“Monsanto never manufactured, used or disposed of PCBs in Vermont and has not manufactured these products for more than 45 years,” the company said in a statement late Monday. Monsanto is now owned by Bayer, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company.

The company is also seeking an emergency hearing and the preservation of evidence. Monsanto wants the districts to let it participate in environmental testing and PCB-source identification, and to document and observe the remediation work.

PCBs were used in building materials and electrical equipment like transformers, capacitors and fluorescent lighting ballasts. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency banned manufacturing and certain uses of them in 1979 over concerns they could cause cancer and other illnesses, according to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

A 2019 Associated Press investigation found that millions of fluorescent light ballasts containing PCBs probably remain in schools and day care centers across the U.S. — four decades after the chemicals were banned.

The chemicals can be released into the air and students and staff can be exposed by breathing in dust or vapors containing them; getting dust on their hands and then consuming it while eating or drinking; and having skin contact with materials that contain the chemicals, according to the department.

PCB contamination forced an entire Vermont high school to move into a closed department store in downtown Burlington, where students have taken classes since March 2021 while the old school is being demolished. The store connected to a now-closed mall underwent a $3.5 million retrofit supported by the state.

Two years ago, three teachers in Washington state who sued Monsanto over exposure to PCBs in fluorescent lights were awarded $185 million. The teachers, who worked at the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington, said they suffered brain damage from exposure to PCBs in the fluorescent lighting at the school.

The Vermont attorney general also sued Monsanto last month over PCB contamination in Vermont’s schools and natural resources. The chemicals are highly persistent and continue to circulate in Vermont’s waters and other natural resources, and have accumulated to dangerous levels in sediment, wildlife and fish, according to the lawsuit. Vermont has a fish consumption advisory for all of Lake Champlain and the Hoosic River because of the contamination, the lawsuit states.

Monsanto also said that lawsuit had no merit for the same reasons it cited in the school districts’ case.

United States News

Freight cars sit damaged after a derailment in Reeseville Wis., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Investigator...

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved help pay for the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday against all the car owners and shippers […]

16 hours ago

Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The Whit...

Associated Press

Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House's West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine.

16 hours ago

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcom...

Associated Press

Victims’ families walk though Parkland school massacre site, untouched for 5 years as evidence

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — For more than five years, the bloodstained halls and classrooms where 17 people died in the Parkland school shooting has remained locked away and mostly untouched — not even the victims’ families were allowed inside. That changed Wednesday, as heart-wrenching private tours began for relatives of the 14 students and three […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed eats with her children as she speaks during an interview with The Ass...

Associated Press

UN records the highest number of ‘grave violations’ against children in conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Children experienced the highest number of “grave violations” in conflicts verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israeli and Palestinians and in Congo and Somalia putting the most youngsters in peril, the U.N. children’s agency said Wednesday. UNICEF also expressed particular concern about their plight in Haiti, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly session ...

Associated Press

Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledges he used ‘horrible’ judgment

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledged on Wednesday that he used “horrible” judgment. In a Facebook post, Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour said he accepts responsibility and is getting professional help. Police arrested Lucas on May 31 after he crashed his pickup truck through an interstate […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pi...

Associated Press

Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill, a neurologist testified Wednesday at the killer’s federal death penalty trial. Dr. Ryan Darby, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was called by prosecutors […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Vermont schools sue Monsanto over toxic PCB contamination