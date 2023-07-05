Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fire caused by fireworks kills one, injures four in East Texas

Jul 5, 2023, 12:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GILMER, Texas (AP) — A man was killed and four other people were hurt after officials say a fireworks accident caused a large fire during preparations for an Independence Day event in East Texas.

It was one of at least two deaths and many injuries across the U.S. over a holiday that typically sees upward of 10,000 emergency room visits because of injuries blamed on pyrotechnics.

Upshur County fire agencies, deputies and medical personnel responded to a fire at the Firehouse 9 Farm Event Venue in Gilmer, Texas, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following an explosion that happened during the setup for a fireworks event scheduled for later in the day, according to a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Scott Maddox, 58, who owned the venue, was found dead at the scene and four others were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and officials from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

In a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, ATF Agent Kevin Mack said the explosion happened as people were finishing setting up 300 3-inch fireworks shells and that it appears to have been caused by the electric match that fed a shell.

Thousands of Americans are badly injured by fireworks annually, despite repeated warnings around the use of this popular Fourth of July tradition.

In western Michigan, one woman died and nine others were injured with injuries ranging from minor to critical following two fireworks-related explosions Monday within about 30 minutes of each other. The explosions were no more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) apart.

First, in Allegan County, an errant mortar shot sideways into a crowd of spectators. Then a fireworks explosion killed a 43-year-old woman from Holland in nearby Park Township.

In Illinois, a man was severely injured after a powerful firework exploded in his face Monday when he was examining why the firework had not initially detonated.

United States News

Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The Whit...

Associated Press

Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House's West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine.

15 hours ago

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcom...

Associated Press

Victims’ families walk though Parkland school massacre site, untouched for 5 years as evidence

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — For more than five years, the bloodstained halls and classrooms where 17 people died in the Parkland school shooting has remained locked away and mostly untouched — not even the victims’ families were allowed inside. That changed Wednesday, as heart-wrenching private tours began for relatives of the 14 students and three […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed eats with her children as she speaks during an interview with The Ass...

Associated Press

UN records the highest number of ‘grave violations’ against children in conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Children experienced the highest number of “grave violations” in conflicts verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israeli and Palestinians and in Congo and Somalia putting the most youngsters in peril, the U.N. children’s agency said Wednesday. UNICEF also expressed particular concern about their plight in Haiti, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly session ...

Associated Press

Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledges he used ‘horrible’ judgment

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledged on Wednesday that he used “horrible” judgment. In a Facebook post, Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour said he accepts responsibility and is getting professional help. Police arrested Lucas on May 31 after he crashed his pickup truck through an interstate […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pi...

Associated Press

Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill, a neurologist testified Wednesday at the killer’s federal death penalty trial. Dr. Ryan Darby, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was called by prosecutors […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused in fatal Washington music festival shooting pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — A 26-year-old member of the U.S. military accused of fatally shooting two women and wounding three other people at a music festival at Washington state’s Gorge Amphitheatre has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges. The Seattle Times reports James M. Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder, […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Fire caused by fireworks kills one, injures four in East Texas