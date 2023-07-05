PHOENIX – Fireworks are being blamed for a fire that melted slides and did other damage to a Chandler park playground.

The Paseo Vista Recreation Area playground will be closed until further notice because of the fire damage, the East Valley city said in a press release Wednesday.

It appears fireworks that were set off nearby ignited wood chips in the playground, according to the release.

The fire burned two slides, melted rubber safety surfacing, burned a sunshade and damaged concrete, poles and railings.

Paseo Vista Recreational Area is located on the northwest corner of McQueen and Ocotillo roads. It’s open daily from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

While the playground is off-limits for now, visitors can still enjoy the park’s archery range, disk golf course, dog park, pavilions and walking trails.

