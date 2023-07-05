Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fireworks blamed for fire that melted playground slides at Chandler park

Jul 5, 2023, 2:00 PM

Photo of a green plastic slide with the bottom melted out. Fireworks apparently caused a fire that ...

(City of Chandler Photo)

(City of Chandler Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Fireworks are being blamed for a fire that melted slides and did other damage to a Chandler park playground.

The Paseo Vista Recreation Area playground will be closed until further notice because of the fire damage, the East Valley city said in a press release Wednesday.

It appears fireworks that were set off nearby ignited wood chips in the playground, according to the release.

The fire burned two slides, melted rubber safety surfacing, burned a sunshade and damaged concrete, poles and railings.

RELATED STORIES

Paseo Vista Recreational Area is located on the northwest corner of McQueen and Ocotillo roads. It’s open daily from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

While the playground is off-limits for now, visitors can still enjoy the park’s archery range, disk golf course, dog park, pavilions and walking trails.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a person buying an Arizona Lottery ticket from a machine. A ticket for The Pick lotte...

KTAR.com

The Pick lottery ticket sold at East Valley grocery store hits $2.9M jackpot

A ticket for The Pick lottery game sold at a Fry’s in Queen Creek matched all five numbers to hit a $2.9 million jackpot.

15 hours ago

Elephant keeper Leslie Lindholm cools off Indu, an Asian elephant at the Phoenix Zoo, Tuesday, June...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix remains under excessive heat warning at least through Friday

With dangerous conditions persisting, metro Phoenix remains under an excessive heat warning at least through Friday.

15 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall discusses rise, experiences

On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead spoke with president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall.

15 hours ago

File photo of Gilbert Fire and Rescue response. Extinguished Fourth of July fireworks ignited an ov...

KTAR.com

Fire ignited by spent Fourth of July fireworks destroys Gilbert house

Spent Fourth of July fireworks ignited an overnight fire that destroyed a Gilbert house, authorities said Wednesday morning.

15 hours ago

(Inciweb Photo)...

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northeast Arizona forcing evacuations

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman forced evacuations late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

15 hours ago

File photo of an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. A suspect was killed in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Suspect killed in shooting with state troopers after high-speed chase in Phoenix

A suspect was killed in a shooting involving state troopers Tuesday after he pulled out a gun following a high-speed chase in Phoenix, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Fireworks blamed for fire that melted playground slides at Chandler park