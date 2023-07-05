Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Democrat Mondaire Jones seeks to win back House seat after losing out in NY’s redistricting process

Jul 5, 2023, 12:15 PM

FILE — U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones attends a joint news conference, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. Jone...

FILE — U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones attends a joint news conference, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. Jones announced Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that he is seeking to win back the suburban New York congressional seat. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones said Wednesday that he is seeking to win back the suburban New York congressional seat he lost after redistricting juggled the state’s congressional maps last year.

Jones, 36, a Harvard Law School graduate who in 2020 become one of the first two video announcing his campaign.

“Most people in Washington didn’t grow up like me,” said Jones, who was raised by a single mother in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, which is in the district he represented for one term. “They have no idea what it’s like to struggle.”

Elected to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District, north of New York City, Jones was among those who lost in the state’s contentious 2022 redistricting process, which put him in the same district as former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

Rather than running in the redrawn 17th District, Jones joined a crowded Democratic primary field in the 10th Congressional District in New York City, losing to former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman, who went on to win the general election.

Maloney lost narrowly to Republican Michael Lawler in the 17th District in a 2022 election that saw Republican candidates pick up several New York seats.

Other Democrats seeking to represent the 17th District include Liz Whitmer Gereghty, a Katonah-Lewisboro school board member and sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

United States News

Freight cars sit damaged after a derailment in Reeseville Wis., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Investigator...

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved help pay for the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday against all the car owners and shippers […]

16 hours ago

Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The Whit...

Associated Press

Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House's West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine.

16 hours ago

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcom...

Associated Press

Victims’ families walk though Parkland school massacre site, untouched for 5 years as evidence

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — For more than five years, the bloodstained halls and classrooms where 17 people died in the Parkland school shooting has remained locked away and mostly untouched — not even the victims’ families were allowed inside. That changed Wednesday, as heart-wrenching private tours began for relatives of the 14 students and three […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed eats with her children as she speaks during an interview with The Ass...

Associated Press

UN records the highest number of ‘grave violations’ against children in conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Children experienced the highest number of “grave violations” in conflicts verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israeli and Palestinians and in Congo and Somalia putting the most youngsters in peril, the U.N. children’s agency said Wednesday. UNICEF also expressed particular concern about their plight in Haiti, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly session ...

Associated Press

Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledges he used ‘horrible’ judgment

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledged on Wednesday that he used “horrible” judgment. In a Facebook post, Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour said he accepts responsibility and is getting professional help. Police arrested Lucas on May 31 after he crashed his pickup truck through an interstate […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pi...

Associated Press

Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill, a neurologist testified Wednesday at the killer’s federal death penalty trial. Dr. Ryan Darby, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was called by prosecutors […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Democrat Mondaire Jones seeks to win back House seat after losing out in NY’s redistricting process